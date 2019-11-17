Kosovo vs England: Gareth Southgate's preparations for Euro 2020 begin

England manager Gareth Southgate must now prepare his team for Euro 2020, starting on Sunday

England's preparations for next summer's European Championships get underway when they face Kosovo in their final European Qualifier at the Pristina City Stadium on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side can look forward to Euro 2020, which will be played across 12 host cities in the first European Championship to be staged in more than two countries, after emphatically booking their place as Group A winners with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday.

London is one of those host cities for next summer's showpiece which gives England the support of the Wembley crowd during the group stages, and then there is also the chance of a potential semi-final and final back at the home of football.

Euro 2020 is a rare opportunity that cannot be missed, and it is fast approaching.

The number of England fixtures in which to prepare for the tournament are running out so every minute Southgate gets with his squad is crucial as attentions turn to preparations for the tournament, starting against Kosovo.

3:46 England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley

What's on Southgate's Euro 2020 to-do list?

With potentially just five games left to finalise plans for the tournament, there are still a lot question marks across the pitch for England.

So, what's on Southgate's to-do list ahead of next summer's tournament?

From ensuring squad harmony to settling on a stable partner for Harry Maguire, read Nick Wright's analysis here.

'Young England can be hugely competitive at Euro 2020'

0:45 Southgate says his England players 'delivered' as he saw his side qualify for Euro 2020 with a 7-0 win over Montenegro Southgate says his England players 'delivered' as he saw his side qualify for Euro 2020 with a 7-0 win over Montenegro

Southgate believes England's inexperienced squad can be "hugely competitive" at Euro 2020.

England's line-up in the victory against Montenegro was their youngest since 1959 and Southgate has consistently shown trust in young prospects, hoping it will reap rewards.

"You can never tell, because you just don't know who's going to be available, who's going to be on form," Southgate said. "We've got a fairly settled squad, but there are obviously players who've been with us in the last 18 months and are still in our thinking.

0:54 England's players are in good spirits as they get stuck into training ahead of their final European Qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday England's players are in good spirits as they get stuck into training ahead of their final European Qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday

"We are always learning about the players more in the really big matches and the really high-pressure games. But we feel the team [against Montenegro] was extremely young, the squad is young.

"We've got to get the balance right with that, but these, in most cases, are our best players we think. Although next summer is going to be before a lot of them peak, we can still be hugely competitive and our challenge is to be able to compete, as we found a way to compete in Russia, with a squad that's very exciting."

Gomez and Henderson out of Kosovo game

Joe Gomez made a substitute appearance for England at Wembley, but will be sidelined this weekend

Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez have been ruled out of England's final European Qualifier in Kosovo.

Liverpool captain Henderson came into the squad with a viral infection that has not fully cleared.

Henderson's club team-mate Gomez clashed knees with Kieran Trippier in training on Friday and was hoping the impact injury would settle down, but he remains in a lot of pain and was unable to train. Gomez was happy to fly to Kosovo with the rest of the squad but Southgate thought there was no point taking him when he would not be able to play.

1:19 England's players came out to support Gomez after sections of the Wembley crowd booed him during the 7-0 win over Montenegro England's players came out to support Gomez after sections of the Wembley crowd booed him during the 7-0 win over Montenegro

The pair have now returned to Liverpool, meaning Southgate will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad.

The England manager said of Gomez: "You could not make it up if you tried he is absolutely fine. We scanned his knee and I think he will be fine in a couple of days, but he was not able to train today. Now was a good moment for him to go home for a couple of days and clear his head.

"The pleasing thing for me was we got him back on the pitch. The fact Raheem put out the tweet he did was the real closer on that whole incident, we will get Raheem back on the pitch tomorrow. We won the match on Thursday and we can now just look forward."

Kane urges England fans to get behind players

0:53 Harry Kane says that he dreams of lifting the Euro 2020 trophy at Wembley after England qualified for the tournament after a 7-0 win over Montenegro Harry Kane says that he dreams of lifting the Euro 2020 trophy at Wembley after England qualified for the tournament after a 7-0 win over Montenegro

Liverpool defender Gomez, in the wake of his spat with Raheem Sterling on Monday, was booed after being introduced as a substitute during England's 7-0 victory over Montenegro.

The victory - in England's 1,000th international - sealed qualification for Euro 2020 and featured a hat-trick from captain Harry Kane, but the night was tainted somewhat by the reaction to Gomez.

Manchester City forward Sterling accepted all responsibility for the physical altercation and sat out the Montenegro game as punishment for his actions - later defending Gomez in a Twitter post and telling supporters it was wrong to jeer the 22-year-old.

To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard.. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

Southgate expressed his disappointment at the booing of Gomez in the immediate aftermath of the victory and later said he would continue to support the former Charlton youngster as he defended the togetherness of his squad.

Harry Kane - who had spoken with manager Gareth Southgate following the fracas and also addressed the squad after the decision to sideline Sterling was taken - has called on England fans to be united in support of the team, no matter where their club allegiances lie.

"I know how important club football is with City and Liverpool and all clubs. But at international level, we are all England fans and the bottom line is that Joe is a great guy - one of the nicest guys I have ever met. He is a top professional and for him it is about moving on, training and looking at the next game. I don't think any player should be booed so hopefully it won't happen to Joe or Raheem if they play on Sunday.

"So, for me it is about moving on. We did that on the pitch and the talking point should be the 1,000th game, a 7-0 win and qualifying for next year's Euros."

Sterling and Gomez incident: Here's what happened - and how Gareth Southgate responded.

Sterling set to return

Raheem Sterling has been training despite being omitted from Thursday's game and is set to return against Kosovo

Gareth Southgate will recall Raheem Sterling for England's game in Kosovo after dropping him for the European Qualifier against Montenegro following an altercation with Gomez.

He will make a welcome return having assisted six England goals during the qualifying campaign, the joint second highest along with Antoine Griezmann and just behind Memphis Depay (7).

Sterling performed well against Kosovo during the reverse fixture at St Mary's in September, and coach Bernard Challandes joked that the only way his side can stop the Man City winger is by breaking his leg.

"For us, it is not good news for sure," he said. "It is double bad news because if Sterling plays he is one of the best in his position in the world and we saw in the first game the trouble with Sterling.

4:56 Highlights of England's European Qualifying Group A match against Kosovo Highlights of England's European Qualifying Group A match against Kosovo

"It is clear if we remember the first game in England, if Sterling has so much space it is impossible to stop him because what he did in that game, it was 460 metres with high intensity.

"The most intense player for the Czech Republic was 200 metres, even that is a good score. Only as a team can we do and can we find a solution. Or we break the leg!

"But that is not our style, we are too nice - we are a team who are very, very, very nice but it is not a problem if we play together."

What other changes could Southgate make?

James Maddison could earn his first England start on Sunday

The trip to Kosovo gives Southgate a chance to look at some other players in his squad with only a few games remaining before Euro 2020 gets under way.

One player who could finally be handed his first start is James Maddison, who came on as a substitute against Montenegro for his maiden England cap. However, a minor calf strain could see him start on the bench again or miss out altogether, with the Leicester midfielder set to undergo a late fitness test before the game.

Tyrone Mings impressed during a difficult game in Bulgaria last month

Tyrone Mings will also be hoping for his second cap having played the entirety of the 6-0 away win against Bulgaria last month and impressed in very difficult circumstances. He was replaced by John Stones at centre-back against Montenegro but could be set for a return on Sunday, possibly patterned by Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori who also awaits his first senior England cap.

Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford could also be given a rest with Tammy Abraham - who scored his first senior international goal in the 7-0 win against Montenegro - and Callum Wilson waiting in the wings for their chance up front.

Southgate relishing English summer

2:20 Paul Gascoigne and David Seaman were at Wembley with former England players to mark the England's team's 1000th football match Paul Gascoigne and David Seaman were at Wembley with former England players to mark the England's team's 1000th football match

The country is sure to be gripped next summer, just as it was at Euro 96, with the group games, semi-finals and final all to be played at Wembley.

"It's going to be an incredible experience for the players, for our fans," Southgate said. "We want to make Wembley somewhere that teams fear coming, that's part of the message I gave to the players. So, yes, it'll be a very, very special event to be a part of.

"And the players deserve it. They've played extremely well against opponents we should beat, in a group we should win, for sure, but the quality of their play and the number of goals they've scored...

2:04 England's World Cup winner Geoff Hurst reflects on the memories of winning the tournament in 1966 England's World Cup winner Geoff Hurst reflects on the memories of winning the tournament in 1966

"I used to look at Germany in qualification and they were racking up sixes and sevens and we used to be struggling to break down teams who played with a low block.

"We've now managed to play in a way that's been able to solve that problem. Now we've got to solve the different sorts of problems that come with the higher-ranked opponents, and that's the challenge of the next few months."

European Qualifiers: State of play

England will be at Euro 2020. Meanwhile, another 11 nations have already booked their place at the European Championships.

But who is likely to join them after the final round of qualifiers?

Here's how each group is shaping up with one matchday remaining.

