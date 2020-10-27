Krasnodar vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Krasnodar vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea's Champions League trip to Krasnodar, having been rested by boss Frank Lampard, with Antonio Rudiger back in contention to play.

Rudiger was named in Lampard's matchday squad for the first time this season for Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United and after positive talks with his manager, could finally return to the fold.

Image: Antonio Rudiger had been linked with a move away from Chelsea

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains sidelined with shoulder trouble, so academy stopper Karlo Ziger has joined the Blues' 22-man travelling squad.

But Edouard Mendy should start again in goal, having pulled off successive clean sheets.

Opta stats