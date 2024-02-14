Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich: Ciro Immobile puts Italians ahead in Champions League last-16 tie as Dayot Upamecano sees red

Bayern Munich have work to do if they are to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after Ciro Immobile's penalty gave Lazio a 1-0 win in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Immobile converted his 69th-minute spot-kick after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano's clumsy challenge on Gustav Isaksen for which the France international was sent off with a straight red card.

Disciplined Lazio stifled the German side's attacks and Bayern were toothless throughout, failing to register a single effort on target in the game.

Image: Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring the winner against Bayern Munich

The Bavarians were desperate to bounce back from Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga loss to leaders Bayer Leverkusen which left them five points off the top, but they will return to Munich with more pressure piling on head coach Thomas Tuchel after his side's second straight defeat.

Bayern have also now failed to score in their last two games but Tuchel played down concerns about his position after the match.

"Worried about my future? No, I am not," he said.

How Bayern lost and failed to score again

Bayern started well as they pressed the Italians high and created chances for Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane and Leroy Sane in the first half, who all narrowly missed the target.

Lazio, who had lost 6-2 on aggregate to Bayern at this stage three years ago, went close with a Luis Alberto shot that flew wide of Manuel Neuer's goal.

The tempo gradually dropped, Bayern struggled with the disciplined Italian back line and had to wait until the 40th minute to threaten again with Jamal Musiala firing over the bar from close range.

Image: Leroy Sane went close for Bayern in the first half when his effort from a well-worked free-kick went narrowly wide

Lazio should have taken the lead two minutes after the restart when Isaksen only had Neuer to beat but the goalkeeper stood his ground to block his shot.

The Dane earned a penalty when Immobile passed to Isaksen in the box and Upamecano arrived late and stepped on his ankle.

Immobile kept his cool and sent Neuer the wrong way to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in Munich on March 5.

Bayern condemn racist abuse aimed at Upamecano Soon after the match, Bayern Munich issued a statement to "strongly condemn" racist abuse aimed at defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following his red card.



"FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments being directed towards Dayot Upamecano on social media," the club said.



"Anyone who comments hateful words such as these is no fan of our club. We’re all behind you, Upa!"

Kane: Bayern have to turn form around

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane told TNT Sports: "Really tough week. In the first half, we started well and had clear chances, one for myself. In these games, they're big moments.

"The second half was disappointing. We came out with less energy and less confidence. We got punished. Once you go down to 10 men it's always difficult.

"We have to find it among ourselves. We're still in the race for the Bundesliga and still in this tie. We have to keep fighting.

"We're in a difficult spell. We have to fight. We have to turn it around. We have big games and big things to fight for. We're not out of it, we will never give up. We just need to turn it around. One game or spark can turn it around."

Image: Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a late challenge on Gustav Isaksen

Tuchel: I can't explain it

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel said: "We're frustrated and angry about the defeat. I think we lost the game, I'm not sure Lazio won it.

"I'm not sure why we lost our conviction in the second half, but we did, and then we fell behind. I can't explain it because we told the team to maintain their intensity and be even braver going forward, but we seemed to lose face at the start of the half.

"There are things we can build on. In the first half, we created some good chances, some big chances and one huge one with Jamal (Musiala), but in the end, we didn't have a single shot on target, so it's clear you can't win a game like that.

"But we've got a second leg and, obviously in conjunction with the last result, it doesn't look great, but we'll keep working hard."

'Kane anonymous | Tuchel under severe pressure'

Former England defender Danny Mills on Sky Sports News:

"Lazio came out even more determined in the second half. They were so dogged in their defending, and were very well organised. Bayern are just lacking something - that No 8 or No 10 to create chances and do something a little bit different in those tight areas against compact defences.

"Harry Kane was pretty much anonymous in the second half. One free-kick he had hit the top of the wall and went over - that was it. Immobile's penalty was very calm under pressure. I'm not convinced it's a red card for Upamecano, but it is a penalty. He's a fraction late and he ends up landing on Isaksen's ankle.

"Lazio will be absolutely delighted but Thomas Tuchel will be under severe pressure. At Bayern Munich, you are expected to win. Lazio outworked them in the second half and it's going to be a tough game in Munich."

Opta stats: Bayern's recent struggles continue

Bayern Munich have failed to score in two consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since May 2015, when they went three successive matches without a goal under Pep Guardiola.

Bayern Munich failed to record a single shot on target against Lazio, despite having 17 shots - the most by any side on record (from 2003-04) in a Champions League game without one being on target.

This is the 15th time Bayern Munich have lost the first leg of a two-legged Champions League knockout tie. They have been eliminated on each of the last seven occasions they have done so.

This was Bayern Munich's first defeat to an Italian side in the Champions League since March 2011 vs Inter Milan, ending a 12-game unbeaten run against such opponents (W10 D2).

Ciro Immobile, who has scored 11 goals in 13 UEFA Champions League home games, scored his 10th goal of the season in all competitions, meaning he has now hit double figures in all eight of his seasons with Lazio.

Lazio face a crunch game in the race for Europe with fifth-placed Bologna on Sunday, kick-off 11.30am. Their visitors sit three places, but only two points, ahead of them in the Serie A table.

Bayern Munich travel to Bochum, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday afternoon as they look to get their Bundesliga title hopes back on track following defeat by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, kick-off 4.30pm.

