Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side top Europa League Group D

Rangers beat Lech Poznan 2-0 in their final Europa League group game to top Group D and be seeded for the draw for the last 32 of the competition.
Cedric Itten's powerful drive gave Rangers the lead just past the half-hour mark, the Swiss striker's first European goal for the club.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Europa League news | Fixtures | Tables
- Europa League last 32 draw: Dates and teams
And Ianis Hagi's first goal since August with 18 minutes to go sealed the win for Steven Gerrard's side, who finished above second-placed Benfica in the group and so should get a more favourable last-32 tie in Monday's draw.
- Get Sky Sports | Get a NOW TV Sky Sports pass
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
More to follow shortly…
Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.
Trending
- Should Man Utd be happy with Raiola's Pogba statement?
- PL predictions: More woe for Ole, an Arsenal 0-0?
- AJ's 'long list' of KO'd rivals - is Fury next?
- Hamilton returns for F1 finale in Abu Dhabi
- Rashford: I can only see myself at Man Utd
- Russell back to Williams for Abu Dhabi GP
- Merson Says: Derby is make or break for Ole
- Perez on Red Bull message after win, and 2021 chances
- Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei
- Fernandes or KDB: Who's more influential?