Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side top Europa League Group D

Rangers beat Lech Poznan 2-0 in their final Europa League group game to top Group D and be seeded for the draw for the last 32 of the competition.

Cedric Itten's powerful drive gave Rangers the lead just past the half-hour mark, the Swiss striker's first European goal for the club.

And Ianis Hagi's first goal since August with 18 minutes to go sealed the win for Steven Gerrard's side, who finished above second-placed Benfica in the group and so should get a more favourable last-32 tie in Monday's draw.

More to follow shortly…