Lech Poznan vs Rangers. Europa League Group D.

INEA Stadion.

Lech Poznan 0

    Rangers 2

    • C Itten (31st minute)
    • I Hagi (72nd minute)

    Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side top Europa League Group D

    Report as Rangers win 2-0 at Lech Poznan to extend their unbeaten run this season to 26 matches; goals either side of half-time from Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi see visitors top Group D; as a result, Rangers will now be seeded in Monday's draw for Europa League last 32

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Thursday 10 December 2020 19:57, UK

    Image: Cedric Itten celebrates opening the scoring for Rangers

    Rangers beat Lech Poznan 2-0 in their final Europa League group game to top Group D and be seeded for the draw for the last 32 of the competition.

    Cedric Itten's powerful drive gave Rangers the lead just past the half-hour mark, the Swiss striker's first European goal for the club.

    And Ianis Hagi's first goal since August with 18 minutes to go sealed the win for Steven Gerrard's side, who finished above second-placed Benfica in the group and so should get a more favourable last-32 tie in Monday's draw.

