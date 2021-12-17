Leeds vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Jamie Shackleton and Dan James have been added to Leeds' lengthy injury list before Saturday's home Premier League game against Arsenal.

Shackleton (Achilles) and James (groin) were both forced out of Tuesday night's 7-0 defeat at Manchester City and although Robin Koch (pelvis) is available again, Leeds will be without eight first-team players.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper (all hamstring), Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (foot) remain sidelined and Junior Firpo will serve a one-game ban.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Ayling, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood, Summerville, Bate, McKinstry.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will again not be eligible for selection following internal club disciplinary action.

Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy and left out of the past two Premier League games, after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is recovering from a groin problem, so Arthur Okonkwo could again be on the bench. Defender Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also continuing his own rehabilitation.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Okonkwo, Holding, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah

How to follow

If Arsenal can start transferring their home form to their away days then a top-four finish just might be within their capabilities. That is easier said than done though for a team who lack experience and clearly relish playing with the home comforts at The Emirates.

Since losing to Chelsea in August, Mikel Arteta's team have taken 22 points from a possible 24 at home. However, they have lost their last three Premier League away games, winning just two of their last eight on the road. The performance metrics back up their struggles away from home, too. Their shots on target, expected goals, shots faced and shots on target faced are all trending in the wrong direction when not playing at The Emirates.

With that in mind, I can't back them here at 23/20 with Sky Bet.

However, I also don't want to trust Leeds without Kalvin Phillips. Since their promotion to the Premier League, Leeds have a worrying record when the England international doesn't play, losing 11 of their 14 fixtures. The draw stands out like a sore thumb at 13/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (13/5 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

