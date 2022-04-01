Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Leeds United vs Southampton. Premier League.

Elland RoadAttendance36,580.

Leeds United 1

  • J Harrison (29th minute)

Southampton 1

  • J Ward-Prowse (49th minute)

Leeds United 1-1 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse free-kick earns Saints a point at Elland Road

Match report and highlights as Leeds and Southampton draw 1-1 at Elland Road; hosts lead at half-time through Jack Harrison's toe-poked effort just before the half-hour mark; James Ward-Prowse responds; point leaves Leeds eight clear of relegation places

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Saturday 2 April 2022 17:16, UK

FT Leeds 1 - 1 Southampton

Another sensational James Ward-Prowse free-kick saw Southampton earn a 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Jesse Marsch's side - looking for a third Premier League win in a row - deservedly led at the break through Jack Harrison's toe-poked effort just before the half-hour mark.

However, Saints responded impressively to falling behind and drew level thanks to yet another wonderful Ward-Prowse free kick four minutes into the second half, the England international's 13th direct free-kick goal in his Premier League career.

James Ward-Prowse celebrates Southampton&#39;s equaliser
Image: James Ward-Prowse celebrates Southampton's equaliser

As a result, Leeds have now moved eight points clear of the relegation zone, while Southampton stay in 11th place in the table after ending a poor recent run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

More to follow shortly…

What's next?

Leeds face two away games starting with a match at relegation strugglers Watford on Saturday, April 9; kick-off 3pm. Jesse Marsch's side then go to Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 23; kick-off 3pm.

Southampton face two tough games at home as they host third-placed Chelsea on Saturday, April 9; kick-off 3pm. That is then followed by Arsenal at St Mary's on Saturday, April 16; kick-off 3pm.

