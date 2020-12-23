Leeds United vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Burney in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Leeds will be without captain Liam Cooper for Sunday's home game against Burnley.

Cooper has been ruled out due to an abdominal strain and joins fellow centre-half Robin Koch on the sidelines.

Koch is a long-term absentee following knee surgery, but Spain defender Diego Llorente could make his home debut after recovering from a muscle strain. It remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa makes further changes following last week's 6-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Burnley wingers Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady are doubtful.

The pair were both withdrawn in Monday's 2-1 win over Wolves - McNeil suffering from a tight groin and Brady with a hamstring issue - although neither problem is thought to be a long-term concern.

Forward Matej Vydra has tweaked a muscle in his back and is another doubt while midfield pair Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are making progress in their recoveries from injuries but will not feature at Elland Road.

Jones Knows Prediction

The most gung-ho team in Premier League history meet the grisliest one. You couldn't get two more different styles of playing the art of football.

The purist in me wants the Bielsa-ball to come out on top here but the markets have completely underestimated Burnley's strengths for this match-up. At 7/2 it's hard to ignore an away win.

Leeds have the worst defence in Premier League, conceding 30 goals, including 13 in their last four Premier League games. But the killer statistic that tips me in the favour of a Burnley win is the fact Leeds have conceded the most Premier League goals from set-pieces this season (14).

Sean Dyche has got his boys back to a performance level more akin to previous seasons with their defensive axis of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski still vastly underrated. For all Leeds' eye-catching and free-flowing attacking football, Burnley's defence is a thing of beauty when it comes to keeping out goals.

They also possess relentless energy in midfield with Josh Brownhill and Ashley Westwood and now have a strike pairing in Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood that are back amongst the goals. Away win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

This will be the first ever Premier League meeting between Leeds and Burnley, with Leeds winning both games the last time they faced in the top-flight in the 1975-76 campaign (2-1 home, 1-0 away).

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four league games with Leeds (W3 D1), with this the first such meeting between the sides since the Clarets won 1-0 at Turf Moor in the Championship in April 2016.

Burnley lost their last Premier League match in Yorkshire (0-3 vs Sheffield United); they've not lost consecutive league matches in the county since October 2011 (vs Leeds and Barnsley).

Only Liverpool's Premier League games this season (55) have produced more goals than Leeds United's (54 - F24 A30), with Leeds' 30 goals conceded the most of any Premier League side so far this term.

Burnley have kept four away clean sheets in their seven Premier League away games this season, with only Aston Villa (5) keeping more on the road. However, the Clarets have conceded an average of four goals-per-game in the other three games.

Leeds are the only side to have both had (216) and faced (214) over 200 shots in the Premier League this season. Their matches are seeing an average of 31 shots so far this term, the highest rate for a team in a Premier League season since Liverpool in 2012-13 (also 31).

