Leicester 2-2 Brighton: Foxes end four-game losing run with battling draw

Evan Ferguson came off the bench to earn Brighton a dramatic 2-2 draw at Leicester City as the hosts missed the chance of claiming a first league win since the World Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi's side arrived in the east Midlands in great form, looking for a third league victory in a row after last weekend's resounding 3-0 home win over Liverpool, and duly took a deserved 27th-minute lead thanks to Kaoru Mitoma's stunning strike.

However, 11 minutes later and totally out of the blue, the Foxes levelled though Marc Albrighton's close-range finish, with the hosts then going in front as Harvey Barnes swept home just past the hour mark.

Image: Harvey Barnes celebrates after putting Leicester 2-1 up against Brighton

Image: Evan Ferguson is congratulated after equalising for Brighton at Leicester

But Leicester could not hold on, with Ferguson rising high to nod in Pervis Estupinan's left-wing cross with just two minutes left to play to hand the visitors a deserved point.

As a result, Brendan Rodgers' team side sit 14th in the table after snapping a four-game losing streak - their last win was back on November 12 at West Ham - while Brighton go sixth.

Player ratings Leicester: Ward (7), Thomas (7), Faes (6), Amartey (6), Castagne (6), Mendy (6), Praet (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Tielemans (7), Barnes (8), Vardy (7)



Subs: Maddison (6), Albrighton (7), Daka (6)



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Estupinan (8), Dunk (6), Van Hecke (7), Gross (7), Caicedo (7), Mac Allister (8), Lallana (6), March (8), Welbeck (6), Mitoma (9)



Subs: Lamptey (6), Ferguson (8), Veltman (6)



Man of the match: Kaoru Mitoma

How Brighton denied Foxes first win since November

The Brighton boss warned his players ahead of kick-off not to underestimate their struggling opponents as the two teams began the day in contrasting form, with the visitors looking for a third league win on the trot, while Leicester were hoping just for a victory of any sorts.

Image: Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after opening the scoring for Brighton at Leicester

It was De Zerbi's team, though, who scored first as the in-form Mitoma picked up possession on the left, before cutting in, advancing towards the edge of the area and then curling a beauty into the top righthand corner, with Danny Ward absolutely helpless.

If that lead was deserved, Leicester's equaliser soon after was something of a surprise as Barnes was sent scampering free down the left and when his shot was blocked, Youri Tielemans then also saw his well-struck effort strike a Brighton defender, only for Albrighton to convert the rebound from close range.

Team news James Maddison returned to the Leicester squad for the visit of Brighton. The forward had been out since November with knee problems but was on the bench while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made a comeback from a glute problem.



Meanwhile, Jan Paul Van Hecke made his full Brighton debut as Roberto De Zerbi made two changes. Danny Welbeck also returned for the visitors in place of Evan Ferguson.

The Video Assistant Referee, Lee Mason, checked for possible offsides against Barnes and Jamie Vardy, but allowed the goal, and it was the home side who went ahead after 63 minutes as Barnes tapped home after Luke Thomas's near-post flick on from a corner.

However, just as the home faithful began to dream of a first win in two months, Pervis Estupinan's cross from the left was headed in by the unmarked Ferguson, 18, to hand the visitors a deserved draw after a close VAR call and several other near misses.

Image: Marc Albrighton wheels away after equalising for Leicester against Brighton

Foxes' winless run continues - Opta stats

Leicester are winless in their last five Premier League games (D1 L4), conceding 10 goals - this after winning five of their previous eight in October and November and only shipping three goals in total.

Brighton have scored 26 goals in their 13 Premier League games under Roberto De Zerbi (averaging 2 goals per game), only Man City (27) have netted more in this time.

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma has either scored (4) or assisted (1) in five of his seven Premier League starts for Brighton. With three of his four goals in the competition coming away from home.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored more Premier League goals (7) in 18 appearances this season than he did in 32 games in 2021-22 (6) - only in 2020-21 (9) has he netted more in a single campaign in the competition.

Brighton's Evan Ferguson has three goals and two assists in his five Premier League appearances - the best minutes per goal involvement ratio (every 40 minutes) among players with at least 90 minutes on the pitch in the competition this season.

FPL Stats: Leicester 2-2 Brighton Goals Albrighton, Barnes, Mitoma and Ferguson Assists Tielemans, Thomas, Estupinan (2) Bonus points Mitoma (3), Estupinan (2), Ferguson (1)

Leicester turn their attention to the FA Cup as they travel to League Two side Walsall in the fourth round next Saturday, kick-off a 12.30pm.

The Foxes then face a crucial February, which begins with a Midlands derby at Aston Villa on February 4, before facing three sides in the 'Big Six'. Leicester host Tottenham on the following weekend, then travel to Manchester United for a Super Sunday clash on February 19. They end the month hosting league leaders Arsenal on February 25.

Brighton also have a FA Cup fourth-round clash next weekend, as they host Liverpool next Sunday, kick-off 1.30pm.

The Seagulls return to Premier League action on February 4 when they host Bournemouth. Roberto de Zerbi's side then face a derby away at Crystal Palace, a home clash with Fulham and a trip to Newcastle later in the month.