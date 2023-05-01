Leicester 2-2 Everton: James Maddison penalty saved by Jordan Pickford as relegation rivals share points

James Maddison saw a penalty saved by his England team-mate Jordan Pickford as Leicester and Everton played out a thrilling 2-2 draw that leaves both sides mired in trouble at the bottom of the Premier League.

The teams entered the night in the relegation zone but any suggestion of nerves potentially reducing the game to a cagey affair were dispelled within minutes as they went blow for blow at the King Power Stadium.

Everton were the better side during the opening exchanges and took the lead within 15 minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty he won after being pushed in the back by Timothy Castagne.

But Leicester went into the break ahead thanks to Caglar Soyuncu's smart finish and Jamie Vardy's first home goal of the season, with the striker taking advantage of Alex Iwobi's error and Maddison's classy through ball.

But Maddison's next notable contribution was less impressive, with the playmaker seeing his tame penalty saved by Pickford in first-half stoppage time, and he was made to pay shortly after half-time when Iwobi guided a volley past the impressive Daniel Iversen after being left unmarked at the far post.

The result moves Leicester up to 16th and out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while Everton remain 19th, one point from safety.

How Pickford and Iversen stole the show

This crucial meeting between two sides scrapping for their Premier League survival began amid a raucous atmosphere in the East Midlands, with the Leicester supporters recognising the importance of Everton’s visit.

But Sean Dyche’s side - who were thrashed 4-1 at home by Newcastle in their previous outing - set about silencing the home fans with their positive early approach, and they would have led after eight minutes were it not for Iversen denying Iwobi with a stunning save.

Team news Leicester: Dean Smith made three changes from the side that drew at Leeds last time out, with Jamie Vardy, Luke Thomas and Wilfred Ndidi replacing Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Kristiansen and Tete

Everton: Sean Dyche made two changes from the side that were thrashed by Newcastle last week, with James Garner and Seamus Coleman replacing Amadou Onana and Ben Godfrey

But the Leicester goalkeeper was powerless to prevent Calvert-Lewin opening the scoring as he punished Castagne for his careless foul, with the Everton striker stroking his penalty into the net.

However, the Foxes showed impressive resolve to wrestle momentum from the Toffees, with Soyuncu converting a half-volley before Vardy rounded Pickford after Iwobi gifted possession to his opponents.

Vardy almost scored again when his clipped effort came off the bar moments after Calvert-Lewin produced one of the misses of the season, seeing his shot kicked away by Iversen despite being just yards out.

Maddison then produced his own painful miss after Michael Keane was penalised for blocking Harvey Barnes’ cross with his arm, with Pickford standing tall and parrying the penalty away after the Leicester midfielder opted to strike down the middle - just as the instructions on the goalkeeper’s water bottle suggested he would.

Madders, he needs to learn his lesson! He doesn't play poker by the sounds of it. Nah, to be fair, I do my homework. I called it this morning which way I was going to go. He expects me to dive so I've double bluffed him and got one up on him. It was a big moment in the game and I'm quite happy I save it because that's what I'm there to do.

Iversen more than matched his counterpart with a string of impressive saves but the Leicester stopper could do nothing to keep out Iwobi’s effort shortly after half-time.

A breathless second half somehow failed to produce anymore goals, with James Tarkowski blocking Vardy’s goal-bound effort on the line before the striker hit the side-netting with the goal gaping from outside the area after Pickford lost possession near the touchline.

Leicester return to action with a trip to Fulham on Monday May 8; kick-off 3pm.

Everton's next game is away to Brighton on Monday May 8; kick-off 5.30pm.

