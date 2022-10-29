Leicester City 0-1 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne free-kick sends champions top of the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne's sublime second-half free-kick was enough to hand a Man City side missing Erling Haaland a 1-0 win at Leicester City as the Premier League champions went top of the table.

In a tightly fought contest at the King Power on Saturday lunchtime, Pep Guardiola's side claimed all three points thanks to De Bruyne's swerving 49th-minute free-kick that sailed up and over the Leicester wall from 25 yards out, before finding the back of the net off the inside of the post with Danny Ward helpless.

As a result, City made light of the absence of the Premier League's top scorer, who had started every game this season following his summer move, scoring 22 goals, but had not recovered from an ankle knock in time to feature, to move a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table before their home clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Image: De Bruyne puts Man City 1-0 up

Leicester, meanwhile, stay one place above the drop zone ahead of the rest of Saturday's top-flight fixtures after seeing their three-match winning run at the King Power, during which time they had not conceded, come to an end.

How City went top of the table

Leicester took on City having returned to form of late after winning their last three games at home without conceding, but with a change of shape as Brendan Rodgers switched to a 3-4-3.

However, three at the back actually turned into five in the first half as City dominated both possession and territory, pushing their hosts back right from the start, albeit without really testing Ward.

That all changed, though, after half-time as City came out in a different gear, almost taking the lead straight from the restart as Rodri fired a low drive inches past the post, before the visitors did make the breakthrough.

Team news Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers made two changes, with Jamie Vardy back in attack in place of Patson Daka, who dropped to the bench.



Meanwhile, centre-back Caglar Soyuncu was also handed his first Premier League start since May as Leicester switched to a 3-4-3, with Boubakary Soumare missing out with injury.



Meanwhile, the big news coming out of the City camp was the absence of the Premier League's top scorer, Erling Haaland, with injury as manager Pep Guardiola made seven alterations from the team that drew at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek. The striker had started every game this season following his summer move, scoring 22 goals, but had not recovered from an ankle knock.



Also starting were Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and Jack Grealish, but England international Phil Foden was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Jack Grealish was bundled over to hand City a free-kick 25 yards out, just left of centre, with De Bruyne doing what he does best, arching a gorgeous strike over the wall for his seventh goal from outside box since start of last season.

That strike opened the game up, with Leicester almost drawing level immediately in spectacular style as from James Maddison's left-wing corner picked out Youri Tielemans on the edge of the area, with the Foxes skipper's first-time volley brilliantly tipped on to the bar by Ederson's outstretched hand.

Thereafter, the home team pushed for an equaliser, but in vain, as City saw the game out to go top, for now at least.

Everton

Leicester City Saturday 5th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Manchester City now have four consecutive home matches between now and the World Cup break. Pep Guardiola's champions host Sevilla to end their Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday night, before taking on three west London sides in a row at the Etihad Stadium.

City host Fulham in the Premier League on November 5, before taking on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup four days later. Brentford are the last visitors to City's ground before the World Cup break.

Leicester's next challenge is a Saturday Night Football clash at Everton next weekend, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 5.30pm. Brendan Rodgers' side then host Newport County in the third round of the Carabao Cup before ending this pre-World Cup stint of the Premier League with a trip to West Ham.