Leicester City vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (kick-off 5pm).

Team news

Ricardo Pereira is out of Leicester's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The defender has a hamstring injury after coming off in the 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Harvey Barnes (knee), James Maddison (hip), James Justin (knee), Wes Morgan (back) and Cengiz Under (thigh) are out but Dennis Praet is available after a hamstring problem.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will be assessed.

Rashford, who recently sustained an ankle injury, came off at half-time of Thursday's Europa League win at AC Milan, while Cavani did not feel fit to travel and Martial missed out with a hip complaint.

Paul Pogba scored the winner upon his return from a thigh injury in Italy, where returning Donny van de Beek and David de Gea were unused substitutes. Eric Bailly and Juan Mata did not travel to Milan, while Phil Jones remains injured.

1:06 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba will only get better after making his return from injury in their Europa League win over AC Milan

How to follow

Follow Leicester vs Man Utd in our dedicated live match blog.

0:53 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says league position defines progress rather than whether trophies are won

Opta stats

Manchester United have won each of the previous two FA Cup clashes with Leicester City, a 2-1 win in the fifth round in 1976 and a 3-1 victory in the 1963 final of the competition - lifting the trophy for the third time.

Leicester have won just one of their last 25 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D5 L19), and none of the last 13 (D4 L9) since a 5-3 win at home in September 2014 in the Premier League.

Manchester United are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for a record 31st time, with the Red Devils currently level with Arsenal on appearances in the last four of the competition.

Leicester, who have lost each of their last five quarter-final ties in the FA Cup, last reached the semi-final of the competition back in 1982, when they lost 0-2 to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park.

Leicester have won six of their last eight FA Cup matches on home soil (L2), though both of their defeats across this run have come at the quarter-final stage against Chelsea, in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Manchester United have won 12 of their last 15 FA Cup matches away from home (D1 L2), with their two defeats during this run coming at the quarter-final stage, versus Chelsea in 2016-17 and Wolves in 2018-19.

Excluding own goals, only Bristol Rovers and Spurs (9) have had more different goalscorers in this season's FA Cup than Leicester City, with each of their eight goals coming from a different player (Justin, Albrighton, Pérez, Barnes, Under, Tielemans, Maddison & Iheanacho).

Only against Brighton (5) and Southampton (6) has Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær taken charge of more matches at English clubs without losing than he has versus Leicester (P4 W3 D1 L0).

2:34 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the owners retain their long-term vision for the club despite the latest financial figures revealing a pre-tax loss of £67.3m

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports News' Elliot Cook and Keith Downie join Peter Smith to look ahead to a crucial clash in the battle against relegation, which sees Brighton host Newcastle on Saturday night. From analysis of what's gone wrong this season, to tactics for this clash, and what defeat would mean for both managers, we have the ultimate lowdown on this pivotal game.

We also have the latest on Arsenal, following their progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and ask Sky Sports football journalist Ron Walker whether West Ham can topple their London rivals.

Plus, Sky Sports football journalist Charlotte Marsh reacts to Tottenham's disastrous defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and discusses whether Jose Mourinho's side can salvage their season domestically, starting with a tricky trip to Aston Villa.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox