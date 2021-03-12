Leicester City vs Sheffield United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
Team news
Brendan Rodgers has reported a boost on the injury front for Leicester with Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez expected to be available for Sunday's home clash with Sheffield United.
Defender Evans was absent for the last two games due to a calf problem, midfielder Praet has been out since January because of a hamstring issue and forward Perez was sidelined after picking up a knee injury against Liverpool on February 13.
Leicester also have Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (thigh), James Justin (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) out of action.
With confusion surrounding the future of Chris Wilder as Sheffield United manager, the Blades could have U23s boss Paul Heckingbottom in charge at the King Power Stadium.
Whoever presides over first-team matters, they will have Phil Jagielka available after he served a one-match ban.
Fellow defender Chris Basham (hamstring) will be assessed following his three-match absence, but Jack O'Connell (knee), John Egan (toe), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell and Sander Berge (both hamstring) remain on the sidelines.
How to follow
Leicester vs Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
I am not completely trustworthy of Leicester as an attacking force at the moment without James Maddison.
To his credit, Brendan Rodgers has got his team grinding out results which has kept them firmly in control of their top four finishing destiny. Since beating Liverpool 3-1, Leicester's attacking numbers have declined. In four games against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Burnley and Brighton, the Foxes have posted a total expected goal figure of just 3.57 - the third lowest of any Premier League team in that period. If you throw in the two games vs Slavia Prague, their average expected goal figure per game has been a worrying 0.77.
That drop-off has coincided with a lack of goals for Jamie Vardy, who only has one goal in his last 14 games. Going further back, Vardy only has five non-penalty goals in his last 22 Premier League appearances at King Power Stadium.
Sheffield United have scored just 16 Premier League goals this season - the fewest in the top four English divisions and joint-fewest in major European Leagues (with Schalke). When you throw in the shot-shy Blades into the mix for this match then under 2.5 goals at 4/5 with Sky Bet looks a worthy shout.
Thankfully for Rodgers' team this weekend, one goal probably will be enough to land the points here. The Blades remain competitive in matches but confidence now looks back to levels of their woeful run at the start of the season. They will just want this season to be over now and to regroup.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0
BETTING ANGLE: Under 2.5 goals (4/5 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Leicester City have won all three of their Premier League meetings with Sheffield United, netting exactly two goals each time.
- Sheffield United are winless in their last seven league meetings with Leicester (D2 L5) since a 3-0 home win in April 2008 in the Championship.
- Leicester have won a league-low 36 per cent of their Premier League points in home games this season (19/53). Only Crystal Palace in 1997-98 (33 per cent) have ever won fewer than 36% of their points in a Premier League season at home.
- Sheffield United have scored just 16 Premier League goals this season, with only Derby in 2007-08 (13), Aston Villa in 2014-15 (15) and Huddersfield Town in 2018-19 (15) scoring fewer at this stage of a Premier League campaign.
- Leicester's six home Premier League defeats this season have all come with them starting the day in the top four - in top-flight history, only Spurs in 1984-85 (seven) have had more home defeats in a season when starting the day of the match in the top four of the division.
- Sheffield United have lost 22 of their 28 Premier League games this season (W4 D2) - in only two top-flight campaigns have they lost more: 23 in 1933-34 and 26 in 1975-76, finishing in bottom place on both occasions.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has either scored (two) or assisted (one) a goal in all three of his Premier League meetings with Sheffield United, netting a 90th minute winner in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane in December.
- Sheffield United are the only current Premier League club that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has a 100 per cent win ratio against (3 wins in 3), and one of only three overall along with Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.
- Among goalkeepers to start at least 25 away Premier League games, Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale has the lowest clean sheet ratio (six per cent, 2/32). Ramsdale hasn't kept a clean sheet in any of his last 23 away starts, with only John Ruddy (24, Aug 2011 - Oct 2012) and Russell Hoult (26, Feb 2003 - May 2005) having longer runs without an away clean sheet.
- Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time - his appearance against Brighton was only the 13th time in 132 games he has played at least 80 minutes in a match, netting 10 goals in those 13 appearances.