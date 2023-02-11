Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat

Antonio Conte endured a painful return to the Tottenham dugout as his side were battered 4-1 at Leicester.

Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.

Spurs did take the lead when Bentancur stabbed home a loose ball from a corner at close range, but the game was turned on its head in less than two minutes. A goal-of-the-season contender from Nampalys Mendy pulled them level, before James Maddison slotted them in front moments later.

A fine Kelechi Iheanacho strike on the stroke of half-time cemented Leicester's advantage, and after Spurs offered little improvement in the second 45 minutes, the hosts rounded off a fine afternoon with Harvey Barnes' pinpoint finish into the bottom corner sealing a deserved thrashing at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs' wretched afternoon was compounded by a potentially serious injury to goalscorer Bentancur, who was forced off midway through the second period.

Player ratings Leicester: Ward (7), Castagne (6), Souttar (7), Faes (7), Kristiansen (8), Mendy (8), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Tete (7), Maddison (8), Barnes (9), Iheanacho (8).



Subs: Ndidi (6), Vardy (6), Praet (6), Pereira (n/a).



Tottenham: Forster (5), Tanganga (5), Dier (4), Davies (5), Porro (3), Hojbjerg (5), Bentancur (6), Perisic (6), Kulusevski (5), Kane (4), Son (5).



Subs: Sarr (5), Richarlison (5), Royal (6), Sanchez (5), Danjuma (n/a).



Player of the match: Harvey Barnes.

How resurgent Leicester ruined Conte's return

Tottenham arrived at the King Power Stadium buoyed not only by last weekend's sensational victory over the league champions, but also the return of Conte on the back of his successful recovery from gall bladder surgery.

The Spurs boss had been told to take it easy - but what he watched unfold in the East Midlands would have been difficult to stomach.

Team news Leicester were without the injured Youri Tielemans, with Nempalys Mendy replacing him.

Pedro Porro came in for his Tottenham debut, with Japhet Tanganga replacing the suspended Cristian Romero. As expected, Fraser Forster replaced Hugo Lloris.

Things had started well, Spurs taking advantage of a strong start as Bentancur bundled home a corner from a few yards out, moments after January arrival Victor Kristiansen had somehow cleared over the bar from his own goal-line.

From that point, though, stress levels began to rise in the away dugout. Leicester levelled from their first corner of the afternoon 10 minutes later, with Mendy lashing a clearance back past Forster before he could move, finally registering his first goal for the club in some style.

And quick as a flash, the Foxes were in front. Eric Dier stepped out of defence, and was caught out of position when Leicester won the ball back and countered with pace, leaving Maddison with a free shot to beat Forster and complete a quickfire turnaround.

Image: A week after becoming Spurs' all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane managed only two touches in the Leicester box and one shot across the entire game

Iheanacho adding a third, moments before the break, was the real sucker punch for Tottenham, with Dier standing off the Nigeria striker and allowing him time to pick out the bottom corner from just outside the area.

A resurgence of some kind was expected from Spurs after half-time but it never materialised. Instead Leicester thought they had a fourth when Barnes fired across Forster from a tight angle for a goal his performance had deserved - until VAR denied him on a narrow offside review.

FPL Stats: Leicester 4-1 Tottenham Goals Bentancur, Mendy, Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes Assists Castagne, Iheanacho, Souttar, Maddison Bonus points Iheanacho (3), Maddison (2), Mendy (1)

He and Maddison had brought Leicester's attack to life but their new signings - Kristiansen, Tete and Harry Souttar - also impressed in a performance of real quality from the hosts.

And with time running out, Barnes did get his goal with an excellent placed finish into the bottom corner from 25 yards to put the shine on a superb win for Brendan Rodgers and his side.

Leicester play top-six opposition again next weekend when Manchester United play host on Sunday 19 February; kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United

Leicester City Sunday 19th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Tottenham are in Champions League action in midweek when travelling to play AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 encounter on Tuesday 14 February - kick-off 8pm - before hosting West Ham in the Premier League next weekend on Sunday 19 February, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports.