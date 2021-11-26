Leicester vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Watford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Jonny Evans will be fit to face Watford.

The defender pulled out of Thursday's 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw following the warm up with a thigh issue.

Daniel Amartey stands by to deputise again while the rested Jamie Vardy will return. Youri Tielemans (calf), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain out for the Foxes.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Watford duo Ismaila Sarr (knee) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) have been ruled out of the trip to the King Power Stadium after sustaining injuries in last weekend's 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Juraj Kucka returns to contention following a one-match ban, while defender Christian Kabasele (hamstring) is back training but not expected to feature against the Foxes.

Ken Sema (knee), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle) and Peter Etebo (quad) remain sidelined for the Hornets.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Masina, Cathcart, Femenia, Ngakia, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Louza, Gosling, Tufan, Cleverley, Sissoko, Kucka, King, Dennis, Hernandez, Pedro, Fletcher.

How to follow

Last time out...

Leicester at 8/13 with Sky Bet? No thanks.

The blip is becoming a longer-term problem for Brendan Rodgers. Where is the usual Rodgers fizz in their attacks? They could have played long into the night in the defeat to Chelsea without scoring last weekend.

But more worryingly, Rodgers' inability to sort out the defence should be sending the warning signs out to his bosses.

Since the start of March, only Newcastle have conceded more goals than Leicester (41) in the Premier League. One clean sheet in 18 Premier League matches is a tad shocking for a team with top-four ambitions. In that same period Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have kept 11.

To me, it looks like the the spine of the team is perhaps entering a transitional period earlier than Rodgers expected. Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy's powers are diminishing. And it might get worse before it gets better with a familiar face plotting their downfall in the visitors' dugout. Of course, Claudio Ranieri famously spent 19 months as Leicester manager, leading them to Premier League title success in 2015/16.

He can lead Watford to a result playing the counter-attack style that achieved greatness at the King Power.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Watford to win or draw (13/8 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Leicester have lost just one of their last 12 home league games against Watford (W9 D2), going down 2-1 in April 2013 in the Championship. The Foxes have won each of their last five such games by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Watford have never previously kept a clean sheet in 20 top-flight meetings with Leicester - it's the most one team has faced another in top-flight history while conceding in every single meeting.

Four of the last five Premier League meetings between Leicester and Watford have seen a goal scored in the 90th minute (5 in total). The one game in this run in which there was no 90th minute goal saw a player red carded in the final minute instead.

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 5-0. They last lost three consecutive home league games without scoring back in September 1983.

Only Norwich City (1) have scored the opening goal in fewer Premier League games than Watford this season (3). However, the Hornets have gone on to win all three games in which they've scored first.

