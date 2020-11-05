Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.

A touch of fortune helped Iheanacho bundled in an opener 20 minutes when Matheus could not hold his heavy touch and allowed him to tap in from close-range, with a significant deflection off Bruno Viana helping his 25-yard drive beat the goalkeeper again two minutes into the second period.

He turned provider with a wonderfully disguised pass from a shooting position to tee up Dennis Praet midway through the half (67) before James Maddison got on the scoresheet after evading Raul Silva's challenge with 12 minutes remaining.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Justin (6), Fofana (7), Fuchs (7), Albrighton (7), Tielemans (7), Choudhury (7), Thomas (6), Under (7), Maddison (8), Iheanacho (8).



Subs: Morgan (6), Praet (7), Barnes (6), Perez (7).



Braga: Matheus (6), Esgaio (5), Viana (4), Carmo (5), Silva (5), Horta (5), Musrati (5), Novais (6), Paulinho (5), Ruiz (6), Galeno (5).



Subs: Medeiros (5), Guimaraes (5), Gaitan (5), Castro (5), Moura (5).



The victory moves Leicester three points clear at the top of their Europa League group, ahead of their visitors, with three wins from three games - and already on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages.

How Leicester outfoxed Braga

If there were any worries remaining about how seriously the Foxes are taking the Europa League this season, Brendan Rodgers' decision to retain seven of the line-up who won at Leeds only 72 hours prior would have extinguished that doubt.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made four Leicester changes, bringing in Cengiz Under, Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison while leaving Jamie Vardy on the bench.

changes, bringing in Cengiz Under, Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison while leaving Jamie Vardy on the bench. Braga also changed four from their 1-0 win over Famalicao at the weekend, including Joao Nevais and Andre Horta in midfield.

Against another side with a 100 per cent record from their opening two games, the hosts would have impressed their manager with how they were straight into their stride, but both teams routinely saw their back threes turn into fives without the ball, restricting a route to goal at either end.

It took a nicely disguised ball from Maddison to carve out the first real chance of the night, which would give Leicester the lead. Iheanacho's heavy touch looked to have turned his pass into Matheus' body, but a touch of fortune saw it rebound off the goalkeeper and deliver the striker a tap-in.

Image: Iheanacho celebrates with Leicester City team-mates after putting them 2-0 up against Braga

At the other end, Viana should have done better when rising above James Justin from a corner which he nodded straight at Kasper Schmeichel, but in a half of few other chances, a moment of magic from Maddison could have put Leicester in full control moments before the break.

In a reversal of roles, Iheanacho's run and perfect pass found the dangerman just outside the box, and after turning inside Viana with an exquisite touch, pulled a superb full-length stop out of Matheus with his bottom-corner-bound effort.

Moments like that can prove pivotal in games, but two minutes into the second period the Foxes put aside any worries with another stroke of good luck, when Viana's unwitting deflection on Iheanacho's long-range effort took it into the far corner beyond the stranded goalkeeper.

Braga had momentary hopes of a comeback when Joao Novais poked the ball through for Paulinho, who planted the ball wide from a fine position on the left of Schmeichel's box.

Image: Iheanacho opened the scoring with a close-range tap-in

That was about as good as it got for Braga after the break, as Leicester continued to improve and added a third when Iheanacho, looking likely to shoot from another lovely Maddison ball, instead rolled it through for Praet to slot home moments after coming on.

The Foxes summed up their nickname even with such a convincing advantage, harrying and pressing their opponents into mistake after mistake, and saw Maddison score the goal his performance deserved 12 minutes from time when he fired past Matheus in the final chance of note.

Man of the match - James Maddison

Iheanacho was certainly excellent in attack for Leicester but Maddison, who was kicked from pillar to post throughout, was a class act and looked back to his best after a stuttering start to the season.

Maddison made Iheanacho's opener with a lovely pass and played a part in his second too, before getting on the scoresheet himself with the fourth. Leicester could have added more to their impressive tally on the night with Maddison pulling the strings, alongside the increasingly impressive Cengiz Under, throughout.

Leicester's 3-4-3 looks to suit them in their current guise and while perhaps not a system of design in some ways given their injury problems, it certainly suits their number 10.

Opta facts

Leicester City have won three consecutive matches in UEFA European competition for a second time, also doing so in October 2016 in the Champions League.

Braga suffered their first UEFA Europa League group stage defeat in nine matches (W6 D2), with this their first since losing 1-2 to Istanbul Basaksehir in December 2017.

Leicester City scored four goals in a European match for the first time since their first ever match in Europe, when they won 4-1 against Glenavon in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored in all three of his starts in the UEFA Europa League/Champions League, one with Man City in the Champions League December 2016 and in both starts for Leicester this season.

Leicester's James Maddison registered his first assist in 31 matches in all competitions, last doing so back in December 2019 against Aston Villa.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in six goals in two UEFA Europa League starts (3 goals, 3 assists) for Leicester this season.

What's next?

Leicester host Wolves on Super Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; Kick-off at 2pm.

Braga face a tough trip to second-placed Benfica on Sunday night in the Primeira Liga; Kick-off at 8pm.