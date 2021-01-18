Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Leicester vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

      Jamie Vardy has shaken off hip problem for visit of Chelsea but N'Golo Kante misses Foxes reunion; follow Leicester vs Chelsea on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm

      Monday 18 January 2021 19:15, UK

      Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 17 Premier League games this season
      Image: Jamie Vardy is expected to be fit for Leicester

      Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

      Team news

      Jamie Vardy is expected to be fit for Leicester when they welcome Chelsea on Tuesday.

      The striker has been battling a long-standing hip problem and came off late in Saturday's 2-0 win over Southampton but is due to feature at the King Power Stadium.

      Dennis Praet is out for up to three months with a thigh injury while Nampalys Mendy will be assessed as he struggles with a neck issue.

      Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss the trip to his former club.

      France's World Cup winner has failed to shake off a hamstring problem in time for the return to the King Power Stadium.

      However, defender Andreas Christensen will be available for Frank Lampard's team after knee trouble.

      How to follow

      Leicester City
      Chelsea

      Tuesday 19th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

      Leicester vs Chelsea will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Monday; kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

        Opta stats

        • Leicester are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings with Chelsea, though four of these games have ended level (W1). The Foxes had lost nine of 11 league meetings with the Blues prior to this run (W1 D1).
        • Chelsea have lost just one of their last eight away league games against Leicester (W5 D2), and are unbeaten in four visits since a 1-2 loss in December 2015.
        • Leicester have won four of their last seven Premier League games played on a Tuesday (D2 L1), more than they had in their first 17 such games in the competition (W3 D6 L8).
        • Chelsea have lost their last two midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), last losing three such games in a row back in May 2012.
        • Leicester are looking to start a calendar year with three consecutive league victories for the first time since 2014, while they last did so as a top-flight side back in 1968.
        • Since beating Leeds to go top of the table in December, Chelsea have taken just seven points from their last 21 available in the Premier League (W2 D1 L4), though the Blues did end a run of three straight away defeats with victory at Fulham last time out.
        • In their first nine Premier League games this season, Chelsea scored 22 goals and had an expected goals (xG) total of 13.4, scoring roughly nine goals more than would be expected based on their chances. In their subsequent nine however, they've scored 11 goals from an xG total of 15.7, around four goals fewer than expected.
        • Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has beaten 33 of the 34 teams he's faced in the Premier League, with the only exception being Chelsea - Rodgers is winless in each of his 11 top-flight meetings with the Blues (D7 L4).
        • Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season - in no campaign in English football has he scored more (also 10 in 2018-19).
        • Chelsea striker Timo Werner hasn't scored in any of his last 10 Premier League games. The German has scored with just 9.8 per cent of his shots this season (4/41), his lowest conversion rate in a top-flight campaign since 2015-16 (9.4 per cent).
