Leicester 0-1 Newcastle: Ayoze Perez lifts Magpies clear of relegation zone
Newcastle now 10 points clear of Premier League bottom three while Leicester's hopes of finishing seventh suffer a setback
By James Walker-Roberts
Last Updated: 12/04/19 10:08pm
Newcastle halted Leicester's resurgence under Brendan Rodgers and eased any relegation worries with a deserved 1-0 victory on Friday Night Football.
The Foxes were looking for a fifth Premier League win in a row but were subdued by Rafa Benitez's well-organised side, who are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
Ayoze Perez scored the winner in the 32nd minute when he headed in from Matt Ritchie's cross.
Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon had earlier hit the bar with a curling free-kick while Jamie Vardy spurned Leicester's best chance in the 80th minute when he scooped over from an excellent position in the box.
