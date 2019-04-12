Leicester 0-1 Newcastle: Ayoze Perez lifts Magpies clear of relegation zone

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Newcastle halted Leicester's resurgence under Brendan Rodgers and eased any relegation worries with a deserved 1-0 victory on Friday Night Football.

The Foxes were looking for a fifth Premier League win in a row but were subdued by Rafa Benitez's well-organised side, who are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Ayoze Perez scored the winner in the 32nd minute when he headed in from Matt Ritchie's cross.

Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon had earlier hit the bar with a curling free-kick while Jamie Vardy spurned Leicester's best chance in the 80th minute when he scooped over from an excellent position in the box.

More to follow...