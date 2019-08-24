Other matches

Sat 24th August

Premier League

  • Liverpool vs Arsenal
  • 5:30pm Saturday 24th August
  • Anfield  

Liverpool -

Arsenal -

Latest Premier League odds HOME 1/2 DRAW 18/5 AWAY 9/2 +173 MORE

Live

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE!

Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League with in-game clips and highlights with the Sky Sports website and app

©2019 Sky UK