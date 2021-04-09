Liverpool vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

However, Klopp indicated he will assess the condition of some members of his squad following defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final earlier this week.

Striker Divock Origi has been absent for Liverpool's last three matches because of a muscle problem, while captain Jordan Henderson and defensive trio Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk remain on the treatment table.

Jack Grealish remains sidelined for Aston Villa as he continues to battle a shin problem. The skipper returned to training this week but suffered a setback and could miss a further three games.

Kortney Hause is back after a foot injury while Wesley is closing in on a return from 15 months out with a serious knee issue.

How to follow

Jones Knows prediction

This would be an easier game to call if Jurgen Klopp let us know which of his Liverpool teams are going to turn up here.

The one that cantered past Arsenal and Tottenham or the clumsy and unimaginative ones that lost to Burnley, Everton, Fulham and Brighton at home? They had won their opening seven Premier League games at Anfield this season before failing to win any of last eight - surely that run has to end here?

Villa may have beaten Fulham 3-1 last weekend but they played ponderous attacking football for large spells of that game. Their expected goal figure of just 9.9 in their last 10 Premier League matches - the third lowest in the league for that period - defines their creativity problems.

Liverpool

Aston Villa Saturday 10th April 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

A bet to consider though revolves around Ollie Watkins. One of my most vivid memories of this season will be Watkins continuously running in behind Liverpool during the bonkers reverse fixture between these two.

Villa will be looking to utilise his running power again and when you throw in Liverpool's high-line, the likelihood of Watkins racking up numerous offsides has to be a play to consider. Only Jamie Vardy has been caught offside more than him this season (26) and along with Fulham, Liverpool have caught the most players offside this season (82) - that's 17 more than any other team. Timo Werner (four), Richarlison (two), Ashley Barnes (three), Chris Wood (three) and Marcus Rashford (five) are all strikers that have racked up multiple offsides in away games at Liverpool this year. The 3/1 for Watkins to stray three times should give you a fun run for your money.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Ollie Watkins to be caught offside three or more times (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last two home Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, last winning more consecutively between 2003-04 and 2006-07 (four in a row).

Following their 7-2 win earlier in the campaign, Aston Villa are looking to complete a Premier League double over Liverpool for the first time since the inaugural season in 1992-93 under Ron Atkinson.

Liverpool have lost six home Premier League games against Aston Villa, only losing more against Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (7).

Aston Villa have already netted seven league goals against Liverpool this season, with only Man City in 2017-18 ever scoring more against the Reds in a single Premier League season (8). The last team to score as many as 10 goals against Liverpool in a top-flight season was Arsenal in 1952-53 (10).

Liverpool have lost their last six home Premier League matches, with Huddersfield Town the last team to lose seven in a row back in February 2019. Prior to this season, the highest a team has finished in a top-flight season when they've lost six or more home games in a row is ninth, achieved by Sunderland in 1946-47.

Aston Villa have only won one of their last 27 top-flight away games against the reigning champions (D6 L20), winning 1-0 against Man Utd at Old Trafford in December 2009. The last reigning champions Villa did the league double over was Arsenal in 1989-90.

No side has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa (8), while they have never kept more than eight shutouts on the road in a single top-flight campaign.

Sadio Mané has scored eight goals in seven appearances in all competitions against Aston Villa across spells with Southampton and Liverpool, netting in all three games for the Reds against Villa (four goals in total).

After a run of 32 shots without a Premier League goal since July, Aston Villa forward Trézéguet has found the net with two of his last three attempts in the competition.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute this season than any other player (4), while only Christian Benteke (6 in 2015-16) has scored more substitute goals for Liverpool in a Premier League campaign than the Portuguese forward.

