Liverpool vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Fabinho will play no part in Saturday's home game against Burnley due to a family bereavement.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could return to action after playing in a behind-closed-doors game against Aston Villa this week.

Both midfielders missed out at Carrow Road last week having returned late to pre-season after their involvement at Euro 2020. Klopp also confirmed new contract talks between the club and Henderson remained ongoing.

Burnley will have an unchanged squad for the trip to Anfield. Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long both missed the opening-day defeat to Brighton and they will remain absent as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Phil Bardsley is fit again after his hernia operation and the full-back will hope to play, having been a substitute last weekend.

How to follow

Follow Liverpool vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Premier League last season, ending their 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield. The Clarets last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in their first two attempts back in the 1894-95 and 1896-97 seasons.

Burnley have suffered 10 defeats in 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool (W2 D2), and defeat in this match would see the Clarets lose more than 10 Premier League games against an opponent for the first time, also losing 10 against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City.

Liverpool haven't suffered back-to-back home league defeats against an opponent since losing three in a row against Crystal Palace between 2014-15 and 2016-17. Alan Pardew, who led Palace to the first two of those three consecutive wins, remains the only English manager to win consecutive away Premier League games against Liverpool.

Liverpool have lost their first home league match in just three of the last 55 seasons and have won their first league game at Anfield in each of the last eight. Their last defeat of this kind was against Chelsea in 2003-04, losing 2-1 under Gerard Houllier.

Burnley have won their first away league game in just two of the last 14 seasons (D3 L9), beating Sheffield Wednesday in 2013-14 and Chelsea in 2017-18.

Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (11), and have won their last six in a row. The Reds have taken 29 points from their last 11 games (W9 D2), having earned just 10 points in their previous 11 in the competition (W3 D1 L7).

Burnley have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games (W2), including each of their last four in a row. They've never lost five consecutive matches in the competition, last doing so in any division in the 2008-09 Championship campaign.

