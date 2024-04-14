Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze goal stuns Anfield in major blow to Jurgen Klopp’s title hopes

Liverpool suffered a major blow to their Premier League title hopes as they were shockingly beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Eberechi Eze finished a smart team move early in the game for Oliver Glasner's visitors and though Jurgen Klopp's side pushed hard for the equaliser, their wastefulness in front of goal proved costly with Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah among those culpable.

Palace had chances to extend their lead, Jean-Philippe Mateta having one effort cleared off the line by Andy Robertson and another saved superbly by the returning Alisson but they did not need a second. The three points lift them above Brentford into 14th.

But the consequences for Liverpool are more significant. Having started the day in third, this was an opportunity to move back to the top of the Premier League table. Instead, they risk falling off the pace, Klopp's final season in danger of finishing in disappointment.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (7), Bradley (6), Van Dijk (6), Konate (5), Robertson (7), Mac Allister (6), Endo (5), Jones (6), Diaz (6), Salah (5), Nunez (5).



Subs: Szoboszlai (6), Alexander-Arnold (5), Jota (5), Gakpo (7), Elliott (6).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (9), Munoz (7), Clyne (8), Andersen (9), Mitchell (9), Lerma (8), Hughes (7), Wharton (8), Eze (8), Olise (7), Mateta (7).



Subs: Ayew (6), Ward (7), Schlupp (6), Riedewald (6), Edouard (n/a).



Player of the Match: Joachim Andersen.

How Liverpool were denied by Palace

Liverpool were looking to respond to their defeat to Atalanta but Palace started stronger, Eze testing Alisson within the first minute of the match. He did not have to wait long to find the net, finishing off a slick move that saw Tyrick Mitchell find him from the left.

With Michael Olise back alongside him in the line-up, Eze was a real menace, although it was hulking striker Mateta who came close to doubling the advantage soon after. He beat Alisson but Robertson's goal-line clearance denied the Palace man his moment.

Team news: Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones returned to the Liverpool team with the big news being Alisson's inclusion in goal.

Oliver Glasner made two changes to his Crystal Palace team with Nathaniel Clyne in against his former club and Michael Olise back.

Liverpool were ragged at times in the opening 45 minutes, although they did create chances. Wataru Endo scooped the ball against the crossbar, while Luis Diaz was denied by Dean Henderson from a tight angle. But Palace's threat on the counter-attack remained.

Klopp made an attacking substitution at half-time, bringing on Dominik Szoboszlai for Endo, and an injury to Conor Bradley saw him turn to Trent Alexander-Arnold minutes into the second half. Liverpool threw everything at Palace and chances started to flow.

Darwin Nunez had a glorious chance to level it from close range but struck the bouncing ball straight at Henderson. Klopp threw on Jota and Cody Gakpo but still the equalising goal would not come, even as the pressure on Palace continued to grow.

Jota had a wonderful chance when set up by Szoboszlai but his tame effort was blocked by Nathaniel Clyne. Mateta had a straightforward chance at the other end after latching onto Joachim Andersen's knockdown but Alisson somehow contrived to deflect it wide.

It was desperate stuff and the misses kept coming - Jones directed his shot wide of the target after being put through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Liverpool's finishing had been questioned even before the game, but this was outrageously wasteful.

Salah - "not at the races," according to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher - thought he had his goal late on but Mitchell again blocked from near the line. The equaliser eluded them and so it seems will this title in Klopp's final season, one that has unravelled in a miserable week.

FPL stats: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace Goals Eze Assists Mitchell Bonus points Mitchell (3pts), Eze (2pts), Andersen, Henderson (1pt)

Liverpool head to Atalanta on Thursday April 18 for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final. Kick-off 8pm.

Their next Premier League fixture is then at Fulham on Sunday April 21, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm. Liverpool visit rivals Everton three days later which is also live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm.

Crystal Palace host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday April 21. Kick-off 3pm.

