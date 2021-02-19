Liverpool vs Everton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
Liverpool's Fabinho is not fit to return for the Merseyside derby so loan signing Ozan Kabak is set to start his first match at Anfield against Everton.
The Brazil international, who has been standing in at centre-back, has missed the last two matches with a muscle problem and so Ozan Kabak will continue in central defence alongside Jordan Henderson.
James Milner (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (knee) remain unavailable for Jurgen Klopp.
Naby Keita is back in contention to play his first game since December after resuming first-team training this week following an ankle injury.
Carlo Ancelotti will be able to again call on England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had missed Everton's past two matches with a hamstring injury.
Defender Yerry Mina, though, is set for up to four weeks out with a calf problem suffered against Manchester City on Wednesday.
Brazil midfielder Allan, who has not featured since mid-December with a hamstring injury, is back in contention again, but Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) continues his rehabilitation.
How to follow
Liverpool vs Everton is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones knows predictions
This is where Liverpool come roaring back to form, isn't it?
They threatened it last weekend in the first 70 minutes against Leicester but hit the implosion button as individual mistakes cost them points yet again. Liverpool have made the most errors leading to goals (8) this season and rank second for most errors leading to shots (13). I still believe the process of this Liverpool team remains strong but it's a case of errors and a significant drop in conversion rate to blame for a quite horrendous run of results.
Talking of conversion rate, Everton have the best shot conversion rate (15.56 per cent) in the Premier League and the third best shooting accuracy (53.4 per cent). This explains how they've managed to get on the coattails of Liverpool despite just a goal difference of +2 this season.
That statistic can be looked at two ways, but I'm very much happy to file it under the unsustainable category. Liverpool should have too much firepower with Everton close to running on empty having been tasked with playing four games in 10 days.
This is officially the dirtiest fixture in Premier League history, with 22 red cards in 57 Premier League meetings and there might be significant needle even without fans considering the prolonged fallout from Jordan Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk in a spicy 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. A sending off is 4/1 with Sky Bet if that floats your boat.
I was interested in attacking the booking points lines as Liverpool have picked up 17 cards in their last nine games - a big upturn from their usual numbers. In comparison, before that they had received just 12 cards in 19 games. However, Sky Bet are on the ball with three or more Liverpool bookings only a 3/1 shot so I'd rather back their most persistent foul merchant to pick up a card.
Thiago will be charging around in usual reckless fashion in midfield, especially in a derby. No player has made more fouls than him in 2021 in the Premier League (22) and at 100/30 he looks a nice spot of value to be carded for the fourth time this year.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0
BETTING ANGLE: Thiago to pick up a card (100/30 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 meetings with Everton in all competitions (W11 D12), their longest unbeaten run against an opponent in their history.
- Everton are winless in their last 20 Premier League games against Liverpool (D12 L8), their longest winless run against an opponent in the competition.
- Liverpool vs Everton is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 24 of the meetings between the sides ending level. The Merseyside derby has also seen more red cards than any other fixture in the competition (22).
- Everton haven't won any of their last 20 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D9 L11), last winning at Anfield in September 1999 thanks to a Kevin Campbell goal.
- Liverpool haven't lost four consecutive Premier League matches since December 2002 under Gérard Houllier.
- Liverpool have lost five of their eight Premier League matches in 2021 (W2 D1) - as many as they lost in 72 matches in 2019 and 2020 combined (W54 D13 L5).
- Liverpool have only lost four consecutive home league matches once previously, a run of four that ended on Christmas Day in 1923. The last reigning top-flight champion to lose four home league games in a row was Everton in the 1928-29 season.
- Everton are unbeaten in each of their last seven Premier League away games (W5 D2); they last enjoyed a longer such streak in March 2016 (8 matches).
- Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances for Liverpool but ended on the losing side in both. The last player to score in three in a row in the competition but still lose all three was Michail Antonio in September 2016 for West Ham United.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight away goals in the Premier League this season; the only Everton player to score nine on the road in a single Premier League campaign is Romelu Lukaku, who did so in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.