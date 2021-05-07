Liverpool vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has to make late decisions on a few "bumps and bruises" ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Nat Phillips will start at centre-back after missing the last two matches with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson has stepped up his recovery from groin surgery by beginning outside individual work but he has yet to re-join team training.

Southampton will have defender Jannik Vestergaard available after the club were successful in an appeal against his red card during the 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Forward Danny Ings misses out against his former club because of a hamstring problem, while on-loan Takumi Minamino is not eligible for the game.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) is stepping up his recovery, while forward Michael Obafemi has also returned to some training following surgery on a muscular injury. Full-back Ryan Bertrand (calf) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain

sidelined.

How to follow

Liverpool

Southampton Saturday 8th May 7:45pm Kick off 8:15pm

Last time out...

My eyes have been drawn to the Southampton shots market for a bet in the one.

Ralph Hasenhuttl - who should be the obvious candidate for the Tottenham job - always instructs his teams to play aggressively on the road, even against the elite teams. Since taking the job in December 2018, Hassenhuttl's side have had 523 shots at goal in their away games - only five Premier League teams have averaged more per 90 minutes on the road.

Sky Bet have set the line at 10 or more shots at 11/10 with Sky Bet. My punting juices are telling me that's a generous angle considering they've averaged 12.5 shots per 90 minutes in their last seven fixtures. Also, since Jurgen Klopp took the job, only Manchester City and Southampton have managed 16 or more shots in a game against Liverpool at Anfield, with Hasenhutt's side registering 17 attempts on goal in the fixture last season. They can hit similar numbers here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton to have 10 or more shots (11/10 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Southampton (W4 D2), winning the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Southampton are looking to complete the league double over Liverpool for just the third time in their history, previously doing so in 1960-61 (Second Division) and 2003-04 (Premier League).

Liverpool have conceded at least once in each of their last eight Premier League home games. Only twice have they had longer runs without a home clean sheet in the competition, going nine games between September - December 1996 and nine between December 1998 - May 1999.

Liverpool have won just six points from their last 30 available in Premier League home games (W1 D3 L6). They had only dropped 22 points from their previous 66 league games at Anfield (W55 D11 L0).

Southampton have earned fewer points than any other Premier League side so far in 2021 (11 - W3 D2 L13), with the Saints also conceding a league-high 40 goals so far this calendar year.

Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than any other side (23).

