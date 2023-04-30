Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: Diogo Jota scores dramatic winner after Spurs rally from 3-0 down to level in stoppage time

Tottenham let in three goals in the first 15 minutes at Liverpool, came back to equalise in stoppage time, then conceded a 94th-minute winner to Diogo Jota as the Reds won a dramatic encounter 4-3 at Anfield.

After trailing 5-0 after 20 minutes at Newcastle last Sunday and 2-0 at half-time to Manchester United in midweek, Spurs were feeble in starting a match once again as Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz put Liverpool 2-0 up after six minutes.

It was three for Liverpool just under 10 minutes later when Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot after Cristian Romero had fouled the excellent Cody Gakpo in the area.

Tottenham's poor start ended up being pivotal given the chances Ryan Mason's side would go on to create - and Spurs ended up level in stoppage time.

Spurs saw big chances for Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski go begging either side of Harry Kane's goal back, while Son and Romero both struck the woodwork after half-time.

Son then made it 3-2 with just under 15 minutes to go to set up a grandstand finish and former Everton striker Richarlison levelled in the third minute of stoppage time - his first Premier League goal for Spurs.

But straight from the kick-off, Jota capitalised on Lucas Moura's poor back pass to finish past Fraser Forster and send Anfield into raptures. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp picked up a hamstring injury on his touchline sprint after the goal.

In the end, Liverpool held on for the victory which takes them above Tottenham in the table into fifth, albeit seven points off fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.

How the game unfolded at Anfield

A wonderful Premier League advert

Spurs did not even allow themselves to overcome one Liverpool attack before surrendering the lead after just three minutes.

Salah fed Trent Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box and his clipped cross found the unmarked Jones, who had escaped Pedro Porro's loose clutches to smash past Forster.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7); Alexander-Arnold (8), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6); Fabinho (7), Elliott (7), Jones (8); Salah (7), Gakpo (8), Diaz (8)



Subs: Henderson (6), Jota (5), Nunez (6), Milner (6)



Tottenham: Forster (5); Romero (4), Dier (4), Davies (5): Porro (4), Hojbjerg (6), Skipp (7), Perisic (7); Son (8), Kane (8), Kulusevski (6)



Subs: Sarr (6), Richarlison (7), Moura (4), Danjuma (6)



Player of the match: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Three minutes later, Spurs' horror start was doubled in its severity. Again, it was Salah playing a major role in setting up the chance: releasing Gakpo to the right byline and his cross found Diaz in the box to net in his first Liverpool start since October.

Romero had let Diaz go for the tap-in and it was not long until the Spurs defender had his head in his hands once again. The Argentine clumsily clipped Gakpo in the box and Salah put two spot-kick misses behind him against Bournemouth and Arsenal to send Forster the wrong way.

As some Spurs fans headed for the Anfield exits, Liverpool went into cruise control by creating half-chances at best until the interval - but Spurs took that slackness to their advantage and could have easily levelled the game.

Son was released by Kane down the left and despite rolling past goalkeeper Alisson Becker - Virgil van Djik was there to clear from off the line in a warning for Liverpool.

But moments later, Spurs pulled one back and this time Van Dijk was at fault. The Netherlands defender slipped as he tried to close down Ivan Perisic on the break, leaving the Croatia international to cross for Kane, who could not miss as he smashed through Alisson's legs.

It could have been two for Spurs moments after that as Kulusevski profited on another Liverpool mistake, but Alisson kicked away his near-post effort in a golden chance.

Those opportunities created an edgy feeling at Anfield at half-time, despite the scoreline. The mood was made even more nervy 10 minutes after the restart as Spurs hit the post twice in quick succession

Son's counter-attack saw the South Korea forward strike the outside of Alisson's near post, while Romero's acrobatic effort from Kane's cross bounced once then off the far post seconds later.

Liverpool tried to see out the game but still failed to test Forster following Salah's goal after 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Spurs pounced again as Son beat Liverpool's offside trap and finished past Alisson to move one goal away from Liverpool on 77 minutes.

Spurs saw three penalty calls waved away - including one controversial rejection for an alleged tug back by Ibrahima Konate on substitute Richarlison - as Mason's side continued to build more pressure on a tense Anfield.

Tottenham's equaliser finally came as Richarlison nodded home Son's free-kick at the far post to send the travelling Spurs fans who remained into delirium in their Anfield corner. Richarlison took his shirt off in his celebrations and took part in his infamous pigeon celebration with Son.

But then Moura, who is close to ending his time at Tottenham, gave the ball away far too cheaply which allowed Jota to burst through and crash home a winner past Forster. An ending which showed the beauty of the Premier League.

Analysis: The most Tottenham thing you've ever seen

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

If an alien came down to Earth and wanted to know everything about Tottenham's last 15 years, this game at Liverpool would have covered most of it.

All you need to know about the 'Spursy' term was laid bare at Anfield. A last chance to keep up the pace with the top four? Three-nil down. Winning the hearts and minds of the neutrals to come back to level in stoppage time. Then just as they are about to walk away with a point, concede again by literally gifting Liverpool a goal.

Lucas Moura giving the ball away to Diogo Jota to run through and score is typical Tottenham. The Brazilian is responsible for Spurs' finest hour by scoring a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final. But the fact he is capable of that error shows why Tottenham have not moved forward.

For every bit of Moura magic there is Moura madness. Team-mates such as Eric Dier, Heung-Min Son, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Davinson Sanchez have similar polarising performances in them.

It is why when new players such as Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero come into the club they perform in similar ways. Both defenders made errors for Liverpool's first three goals - then nearly ended up on the scoresheet in the second half.

Ultimately, Tottenham have conceded six goals in the opening 10 minutes in their last three games. Spurs have also conceded in the 90th minute or later in four out of their last seven matches.

For whoever the incoming Tottenham manager is, he has to get that 'Spursy' culture out of the club. The problem is that some of the best coaches this country has ever seen have retired have tried - and failed.

