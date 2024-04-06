Luton 2-1 Bournemouth: Hosts seal dramatic comeback win to boost Premier League survival hopes

Luton breathed new life into their bid to stay in the Premier League as Carlton Morris’ dramatic late goal saw them come from a goal down to complete a 2-1 comeback victory against in-form Bournemouth.

Marcus Tavernier's low strike gave Bournemouth the lead in the 52nd minute and looked to be consigning Luton to a third straight defeat in the league, but Rob Edwards' side showed their fighting spirit.

With time starting to run out and desperation creeping in for Luton, Jordan Clark came to their rescue as he thumped home an equaliser in the 73rd minute.

The momentum was with Edwards' side and they completed a stunning comeback victory when Morris poked home Cauley Woodrow's cross in the 90th minute to spark wild celebrations at Kenilworth Road.

The win sees Luton move level on points with Nottingham Forest, who travel to Spurs on Sunday evening, live on Sky Sports. Edwards' side stay in the bottom three but have renewed hope following a first league win since January 30.

How Luton boosted their Premier League survival hopes

Image: Luton Town's Jordan Clark celebrates after scoring their equaliser

Luton boss Edwards warned in his pre-match programme notes that his side were going to go for it against Bournemouth and that there would be some "nerve-racking moments and difficult moments" for his side in the game.

He was right. Luton were wide open at times during the first half, but Bournemouth couldn't capitalise.

Marcus Tavernier's free-kick struck the crossbar before both Tavernier and Justin Kluivert fired wide at the end of quick Bournemouth counter-attacks as the visitors pushed for an opener.

Player ratings Luton: Kaminski (6), Kabore (8), Burke (7), Menge (7), Hashioka (6), Doughty (7), Barkley (7), Clark (8), Townsend (6), Chong (6), Morris (7).



Subs used: Onyedinma (7), Berry (7), Woodrow (7).



Bournemouth: Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (7), Kelly (7), Zabarnyi (6), Kirkez (6), Cook (6), Christie (8), Tavernier (7), Kluivert (6), Semenyo (7), Solanke (6).



Subs used: Ouattara (6), Unal (6), Billing (n/a), Scott (n/a), Senesi (n/a).



Player of the match: Jordan Clarke

Luton's best chance of the half fell to Tahith Chong, who turned and fired over the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the Bournemouth penalty area.

The first half lacked quality in the final third from both sides and they both got the message at the break.

Luton came out with a renewed tempo. Three times in the first five minutes of the second period Neto was called upon to save, most impressively when Morris was denied with a fine fingertip reach.

It proved to be a crucial moment as Bournemouth went up the other end and took the lead. Kluivert teed up Tavernier, who arrowed the ball past Thomas Kaminski's reach and into the bottom corner.

However, Luton showed plenty of fighting spirit. Morris' low strike left Neto rooted to the spot but the ball thumped against the foot of the post, with Clark's ferocious follow-up blocked, before Alfie Doughty's weak effort was comfortably saved.

Team news headlines Luton boss Rob Edwards made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Arsenal on Wednesday. Reece Burke and Tahith Chong came into the team with Fred Onyedinma and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu the players to make way. Both dropped down to the bench.

Justin Kluivert was handed a starting place by Andoni Iraola after coming off the bench to score Bournemouth's winner against Crystal Palace in midweek. Defender Milos Kerkez and winger Antoine Semenyo were also named in the starting XI. Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara and Philip Billing all made way but were named on the bench.

They did eventually grab a deserved equaliser with 17 minutes to go as Clark started and finished the move himself. After initially being dispossessed, the ball broke kindly for Clark who had gambled and continued his run into the box and his reward was Luton's leveller as he powered a low shot into the bottom corner.

The momentum was with the hosts and there looked to be only one winner. With time ticking towards the end of 90 minutes, Morris got himself on the end of Woodrow's cross to steal a stunning Luton victory.

'Luton showed character'

Luton boss Rob Edwards:

"We spoke before the game about how important it was. You can guarantee effort, try to be organised and carry out a gameplan, but you can't guarantee a win.

"The character we showed, we found the result when it as really important to do so.

"I thought the second-half performance was really good. There was a belief there. The subs made an impact. I'm really pleased.

"I feel we've had one and a half really difficult games against Bournemouth - the Tom [Lockyer] situation first time and then we were 3-0 up and lost 4-3. It's a nice feeling to turn that round and grind that win."

On his plans tonight: "I'll probably start losing sleep about Man City and trying to think about how to stop them."

'The wind was a key factor'

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola:

"It's a hard one [to take]. It's happened in the opposite way for us where we've won games in the last minute. We should have been more ruthless in the first half.

"The wind was key. It was in our favour in the first half. We had chances. The second half we couldn't play like that because of the wind. They pushed and in the end, they won the game.

"It [wind] affected the game. It was very good for us in the first half and very bad in the second half. We were feeling comfortable but not realising [the difference of the] second half against the wind.

"The subs didn't give us the spark they have in other games. We weren't finding the spaces with the long balls like in the first half."

On Marcus Tavernier going off: "Yeah I think it's a hamstring injury and he'll be out for some time."

Opta stats: Luton end long run without a win

Luton picked up their first win in 11 Premier League matches (drawn three, lost seven) also going unbeaten in back-to-back home Premier League games for the first time.

Luton's victory is the first time that they have won a Premier League match after conceding first.

Bournemouth remain without a league double over Luton since 2007/08. This late defeat also ended their five match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Luton play again on Saturday as they take on Manchester City in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

Bournemouth also play on Saturday Night Football as they host Manchester United live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.