Luton 1-2 Burnley: Jacob Bruun Larsen's strike gives Vincent Kompany first Premier League win since promotion

Jacob Bruun Larsen's late stunner earned Burnley a first victory since their Premier League return with a 2-1 win at Luton.

The substitute silenced Kenilworth Road with a curling effort to earn victory only 64 seconds after Elijah Adebayo's strike had looked to have earned Luton a point.

Burnley led for most of the second half following Lyle Foster's clinical finish on his return, slotting home from Sander Berge's fine through-ball moments before the interval.

Luton had the better of the chances and could have opened the scoring themselves through Chiedozie Ogbone's diving header, before Jacob Brown was later denied on the line by Josh Cullen from a corner.

But they barely had to celebrate Adebayo's equaliser from Reece Burke's knockdown before Bruun Larsen cut in off the right and lifted a superb shot past a helpless Thomas Kaminski to finally end Burnley's winless start to the league season.

Player ratings Luton:Kaminski (6), Mengi (7), Lockyer (6), Bell (6), Kabore (6), Mpanzu (6), Nakamba (5), Doughty (7), Brown (6), Ogbene (6), Morris (7).



Subs:Burke (7), Adebayo (7), Chong (6).



Burnley: Trafford (6), Roberts (7), Dakhil (6), Beyer (7), Taylor (7), Berge (8), Cullen (7), Brownhill (7), Keleosho (6), Foster (7), Amdouni (7).



Subs: Ramsey (6), Bruun Larsen (7), Rodriguez (6), Delcroix (n/a).



Player of the match: Sander Berge.

How Burnley finally tasted victory

The hosts could have built on their win at Everton on Saturday inside 10 seconds from Burnley's own kick-off, when James Trafford cannoned a clearance into Ogbene and was lucky to see it sail past his unguarded post.

Ogbene was inches from meeting Carlton Morris' low cross soon after, before a firm connection on a diving header missed the far post by a matter of inches.

Image: Lyle Foster scored a third goal of the season on his return from a ban

At the other end, Foster dragged a shot well wide as Burnley struggled to find a way through in open play, but did force Kaminski into action from Zeki Amdouni's header at a corner.

Out of nothing, the Clarets pounced moments before the break as Luton's midfield allowed Berge the freedom of Bedfordshire to slide in Foster, who slotted inside the near post.

Luton struggled to regain their composure early in the second half but almost forced an equaliser when Brown's header was cleared off the line by Cullen just after the hour mark.

Team news Luton handed Teden Mengi his first Premier League start in place of Reece Burke.

Lyle Foster returned from a three-match ban to lead the line for Burnley.

A pair of near misses from Morris brought Kenilworth Road to its feet before the Hatters made it third-time lucky, as Adebayo turned home Burke's smart knock-down from a cross.

Some of their fans were still celebrating by the time Burnley restored their lead barely a minute later, when Bruun Larsen left Burke in his wake before unleashing a sensational rising shot in front of the away end.

Luton pushed for a late leveller but they were not to be given a second chance, as Burnley hung on to move level on points with their hosts, and inside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

FPL stats: Luton 1-2 Burnley Goals Foster, Adebayo, Bruun Larsen Assists Berge, Burke, Roberts Bonus points Foster (3), Adebayo (2), Berge (2)

Analysis: Burnley's mettle lets class shine through

Sky Sports' Ron Walker at Kenilworth Road:

"Vincent Kompany relished the fight his Burnley side had faced at Kenilworth Road after the game. He has always set his teams up ready for a battle to earn the right to show their quality. His teams are moulded in his own image.

"Luton threw everything at the Clarets after half-time and did look like at least earning a share of the spoils from their physical bombardment. Over the course of the match, it would have been a fair result.

"But Burnley have something extra in their locker in the moments of magic the likes of Jacob Bruun Larsen can produce. Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge and Lyle Foster had flashes of their own too.

"They haven't always had the rub of the green this season, and momentum is a wonderful thing. But with Chelsea next up after an impressive win of their own, they will have to be at their best to take anything at Turf Moor on Saturday."

Edwards: Missed chances cost us again

Luton boss Rob Edwards was disappointed to come away from their match against Burnley without any points but expects his players to pick themselves up for their weekend game against Tottenham.

Luton manager Rob Edwards:

"I'm really disappointed with the result, the players are flat and hurt because of the manner of it.

"Trying to remove my emotion of losing a game in that way, there was lots that was good. Loads. I think they shaded the first half, they got through us too easily.

"We adjusted one or two things second half and completely dominated. We had 15 shots inside the box and scored one. That's the most difficult thing for us.

"We were brave and aggressive and didn't allow them any control, but came away with nothing. That hurts tonight.

"The hardest thing in football is to score a goal. We can practise it in training, talk about it, but then it's down to the players. We had chances, created good openings, and if we weren't doing that I'd be more worried.

I said to the lads they'd given everything, and that's why the fans were stood clapping them at the end. The name of the game is to try to win matches and pick up points - we've tried everything to do that."

Kompany: First win has been coming

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany:

"It feels great, for the team, the fans, and it had been coming. It's a really good result and performance. It was a game of two halves. First half, real quality in our game and chances, a really good goal.

"In the second half, it was no different from last season - it was a battle, we had to have characters. For those who followed us in the Championship, we enjoy these type of games. We don't shy away from them.

"Lyle Foster looks a threat every time he plays. He took his goal really well and brings other players into play.

"There was a mental health aspect to it, he needed support and to feel comfortable and settled.

"Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face. We played very well in the first half, but then we did get punched in the face and we responded to it.

"I try to have the same approach as when we were playing last season. Always having the idea that you want to win the game, that doesn't change. You've got to keep that mindset."

Luton's next assignment is a Premier League clash with Tottenham at Kenilworth Road on October 7 (kick-off 12.30pm).

Up next for Burnley is a home meeting with Chelsea at Turf Moor, taking place on the same day (kick-off 3pm).