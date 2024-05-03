Luton 1- 1 Everton: Hatters held to unhelpful draw as possibility of Premier League relegation looms large

Luton's Premier League survival hopes are hanging by a thread after being held to an unhelpful 1-1 draw with rejuvenated Everton.

The Hatters squandered their chance to climb out of the relegation zone and temporarily above Nottingham Forest, despite a spirited fightback against the already-safe Toffees, falling behind to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty before drawing level through Elijah Adebayo.

Calvert-Lewin, so reliable from the spot, converted a cool spot kick after Teden Mengi had wrestled Jarrod Branthwaite to the ground from a corner in the 24th minute.

But Luton were only behind for seven minutes, restoring parity when Adebayo collected Sambi Lokonga's raking pass on his chest, before shrugging off Ashley Young and slamming beyond Jordan Pickford.

The result, while positive, does little for Luton's increasingly uphill battle to stay in the division - now level on 26 points with Forest having played a game more. Everton, meanwhile, can play out their remaining two fixtures in comfort, safe in the knowledge that survival is a sure thing.

How Luton's survival hopes got slimmer

This felt like Luton's greatest chance. Perhaps it will be remembered as the moment survival slipped away.

In direct contrast, Everton's hard graft over the past fortnight, earning three successive wins, meant they entered the game with pressure off. "We've earned the right to enjoy a bit of freedom," Dyche said pre-match. He was right.

Since the start of April, only Man City and Arsenal have won more league points than Everton.

The tension was all Luton's to manage, and they threw everything at the win late on, including six shots in stoppage time, but ultimately were unable to unlock a stubborn backline and land the decisive blow.

Up the opposite end, Calvert-Lewin's seventh league goal of the season saw Everton hit the front midway through the first half, with VAR intervening to send referee Tim Robinson to the monitor to award a clear penalty.

Some Adebayo brilliance came next.

Having not started a game since February, Luton's top scorer marked his return from injury in spectacular fashion, controlling Lokonga's pass with a smart touch to bamboozle Young and dispatch a tidy finish.

The second half brought an onslaught of Luton pressure.

Tahith Chong embarked on a series of rampaging sprints down the left while Alfie Doughty was a threat on the opposite flank. Carlton Morris' 18-yard effort curled wide, while Luke Berry's spectacular overhead kick in stoppage-time was deflected behind. Andros Townsend also went close.

Luton ended the game having amassed 18 efforts on goal - the disappointment for Edwards will be that only five hit the target. Relegation worries will deepen as a result, but, crucially, nothing is decided yet.

Luton head to West Ham for their penultimate Premier League fixture on Saturday May 11, kick-off 3pm. They're then at home against Fulham on the final day of the season on Sunday May 19, kick-off 4pm.

Everton play their final home match of the season against Sheffield United on May 11, kick-off 3pm, followed by a trip to title-chasing Arsenal on May 19, kick-off 4pm.

