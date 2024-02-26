Luton 2-6 Manchester City: Erling Haaland scores five goals to send FA Cup holders into quarter-finals

Erling Haaland scored five goals to send FA Cup holders Manchester City into the quarter-finals with a 6-2 win at Luton.

The Norwegian hit a 40-minute first-half hat-trick before scoring twice in the second half for his second five-goal performance at City after pulling off the feat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last season.

Haaland's first four goals at Kenilworth Road were all assisted by Kevin De Bruyne as City's deadly duo were in fine form ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Kevin De Bruyne (left) set up Haaland's first four goals

Mateo Kovacic scored City's sixth in a victory which keeps Pep Guardiola's side on course to repeat last season's treble with City a point off Premier League leaders Liverpool, while they are set to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite City racing into a 3-0 lead, Luton threatened an incredible comeback as Jordan Clark scored twice to make it 3-2, including a stunning first goal from outside the box which was the pick of the eight goals.

But Haaland hit his fourth and fifth goals in the space of three minutes to end their hopes of a memorable turnaround and make it 18 games unbeaten in all competitions for City.

Luton's focus, meanwhile, will now be on Premier League survival with the gap between themselves and safety increasing to four points after Everton's penalty for breaching financial rules was reduced from 10 points to six after an appeal.

Image: Erling Haaland scored his eighth hat-trick for Man City in their 6-2 FA Cup fifth-round win at Luton

Five-star Haaland dazzles

Haaland's five-goal performance commenced in the third minute as Matheus Nunes played in De Bruyne who then pulled a cross back for Haaland to thump home first time inside the box.

The pair then combined again in the 18th minute as they played a one-two with De Bruyne releasing Haaland who powered into the Luton box and coolly finished through the legs of Tim Krul.

Team news Luton made three changes to the team that lost at Liverpool last week as goalkeeper Tim Krul replaced Thomas Kaminski, while Reece Burke and Jordan Clark came in for Gabriel Osho and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Manchester City named Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish in a strong starting XI.

Pep Guardiola made four changes from Saturday's win at Bournemouth as De Bruyne, Grealish, Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega came in for Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Phil Foden.

Haaland's hat-trick was complete in the 40th minute as he perfectly timed his run to pick up De Bruyne's through-ball and chip over the onrushing Krul.

A devastating first-half was punctured by the loss of Jack Grealish to injury, with the England international visibly upset after only recently returning form a groin issue.

Image: Jack Grealish was forced off in the first half of Man City's FA Cup win at Luton with an injury

Luton were then given hope of a comeback when Clark fired in a wonderful strike into the top corner on the stroke of half time.

The midfielder then scored his second as he lashed in at the near post in the 52nd minute to get the home fans dreaming of an almighty comeback.

But reality bit just three minutes later as Haaland tapped home his fourth as De Bruyne unselfishly squared for him.

Haaland grabbed his fifth three minutes later with Bernardo Silva the provider as he slipped in the 23-year-old who fired a low shot that squirmed under Krul for five goals in 58 minutes.

City finally had a different goal scorer in the 72nd minute as Kovacic rifled a shot from distance that flew past Krul to cap off a fine display from Guardiola's side ahead of the final few crunch months of the season.

Pep: Haaland-De Bruyne connection 'perfect'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to ITV Sport:

"What can I say? Really, really good - the guys played a perfect game.

"Erling [Haaland] was on fire and Kevin [De Bruyne] the connection was perfect. There was a lot of space in behind.

"It was a really good game, here is a tough place to come and we are in the quarter-finals.

Does the team go to a new level when Haaland and De Bruyne play like that? "Yeah, definitely. The connection they have.

"Erling needs players like Kevin and Kevin needs the movement of Erling."



Luton are live on Sky Sports on Saturday as they host Aston Villa in the Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

Luton Town

Aston Villa Saturday 2nd March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

The second Manchester derby of the Premier League season takes place on Sunday as Manchester City host Manchester United live on Sky Sports Premier League on Super Sunday from 3pm; kick-off 3.30pm.