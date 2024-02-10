Luton 1-3 Sheffield United: VAR has busy afternoon as Chris Wilder's side keep slim survival hopes alive

Sheffield United gave their slim survival hopes a boost by beating Luton 3-1 in a VAR-influenced game at Kenilworth Road.

The Blades were clinical in the first half and scored twice in six minutes through Cameron Archer and James McAtee's penalty after VAR contentiously helped give a spot kick for a Reece Burke handball.

Luton got a penalty themselves in similar circumstances after half-time as Vinicius Souza was penalised for a more clear-cut handball, leaving Carlton Morris to pull one back.

Image: James McAtee scores Sheffield United's second goal in a busy afternoon for VAR

But Souza made amends with a clinical finish on the break to seal the result with 20 minutes left, with victory taking Chris Wilder's Blades seven points behind Luton, who sit one place above the relegation zone.

Player ratings Luton: Kaminski (6); Burke (5), Osho (6), Bell (7); Ogbene (6), Barkley (6), Lokonga (7), Doughty (5); Clark (5), Morris (7), Adebayo (6)



Subs used: Chong (7), Townsend (6), Woodrow (n/a), Berry (n/a)



Sheffield United: Foderingham (7); Holgate (6), Ahmedhodzic (7), Robinson (8); Bogle (7), Souza (8), Osborn (7), McAtee (8), Norrington-Davies (n/a); Hamer (7), Archer (7)



Subs used: Lowe (7), Davies (6), Norwood (n/a), Brewster (n/a)



Player of the match: Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United)

How Blades slashed Luton's survival hopes

Sheffield United started a successful afternoon by nearly taking the lead after just 28 seconds as Gustavo Hamer fed McAtee in the box, only for the midfielder to just curl wide of goal when he should have done better.

Team news headlines Luton made just one change from the side that drew 4-4 at Newcastle. Teden Mengi had an ankle injury so Reece Burke replaced him in the starting XI.

Sheffield United were without Ben Brereton Diaz, but Gustavo Hamer returned to replace him. Ben Osborn, Cameron Archer and Jack Robinson replaced Auston Trusty, Andre Brooks and Will Osula.

Luton then stepped up their authority on the game, in a first half that saw them have over 70 per cent of the ball. Defenders Gabriel Osho and Burke put shots just wide of goal - before the Blades struck at the other end.

First, Archer was presented with a great chance as Souza flicked on the ball to him in the box - but somehow the Blades No 10 fired wide at the near post with the goal gaping.

Seconds later, however, he made it count. Archer burst past Osho down the left flank to enter the box, Amari'i Bell was unable to get across to him and the striker finished well at the near post.

Image: Cameron Archer celebrates his goal

Instead of the Blades sitting on their lead until the break - they went for a second. Souza headed on a corner into Kaminski's clutches and as Luton went up the other end, referee Chris Kavanagh paused the play for a VAR check.

The official gave the spot kick after visiting the monitor, with McAtee dispatching the penalty - leaving Luton fans fuming for the rest of the first half due to the decision.

The home fans' fury calmed down a little when Luton got a penalty themselves as Elijah Adebayo headed onto Souza's arm, with Kavanagh called to the monitor once again for the formality.

Image: VAR gave Luton a penalty for this handball by Vinicius Souza

Morris sent Wes Foderingham the wrong way from 12 yards to give Kenilworth Road a kickstart in terms of noise.

But the visitors managed to keep Luton at bay despite the pressure building. Their strong defensive play was rewarded at the other end when Ben Osborn fed Souza to the right of the box as Luton failed to clear. The midfielder powered home a finish into the far corner to send the visiting fans into raptures.

Image: Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza celebrates in front of fans

Luton tried to find a way back into the game as Adebayo saw a close-range chance well blocked by Foderingham, while substitute Tahith Chong curled one wide as the game petered to its end.

It was too late for Luton. The question is whether Sheffield United's survival hopes are too, despite this win.

What's next?

Luton Town

Manchester United Sunday 18th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Both Luton and Sheffield United are back on Sky Sports next Sunday.

The Hatters host Manchester United on February 18 on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm. Beforehand, Sheffield United will host Brighton, also live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion Sunday 18th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

