Manchester United vs Arsenal, preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Alex Telles, who tested positive for Covid-19, will be absent for Manchester United's clash with Arsenal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to cap his 100th match at the helm with a victory.

Asked if he would be available to face Arsenal, Solskjaer said: "Alex won't be ready, no, so apart from that I would think everyone else at the moment looks like they could be involved."

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard also remain on the sidelines and are expected to be out until after the November international break, while forward Anthony Martial completes a three-match domestic ban.

Arsenal will welcome back a host of regular names who were rested for the Europa League win over Dundalk on Thursday.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernd Leno, Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette are in line for recalls, while Willian is fit following an ankle injury.

Mikel Arteta is without a number of defenders with David Luiz (thigh), Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) all missing through injury, although William Saliba is available to make his debut if called upon.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 1st November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

My gut is telling me to trust Manchester United here. It is chipping away at me with the fact I backed United to win the Premier League at 25/1 when they were in rampaging form last season and to keep the faith. The signs are positive in that regard; against PSG and RB Leipzig, they looked an elite team again.

But my gut has held me back before. My head puts forward the case that United do come a cropper against well-organised defences and Mikel Arteta has proven to be a master at upsetting the flow of the big boys since taking the job. Wins over Liverpool, Manchester City, United and Chelsea prove that. I am torn. And in times of confusion, the draw makes most appeal.

The match odds have not tempted me to part with any of my cash but I will certainly be backing Bukayo Saka to score first at a very exciting 18/1 with Sky Bet.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang takes up a fair chunk of this market but his numbers have taken a big nosedive since signing his bumper new contract, has he lost his edge?

Saka's position in a counter-attacking role down the left is a tricky one for opposition players to track with the youngster very clever with his movement into the box. Since Aubameyang signed his deal, Saka is averaging the most shots per game than any Arsenal player (2.72) and did find the net against Sheffield United.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Bukayo Saka to score first (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

