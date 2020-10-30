Manchester United vs Arsenal, preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 4.30pm.
Team news
Alex Telles, who tested positive for Covid-19, will be absent for Manchester United's clash with Arsenal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to cap his 100th match at the helm with a victory.
Asked if he would be available to face Arsenal, Solskjaer said: "Alex won't be ready, no, so apart from that I would think everyone else at the moment looks like they could be involved."
Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard also remain on the sidelines and are expected to be out until after the November international break, while forward Anthony Martial completes a three-match domestic ban.
Arsenal will welcome back a host of regular names who were rested for the Europa League win over Dundalk on Thursday.
The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernd Leno, Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette are in line for recalls, while Willian is fit following an ankle injury.
Mikel Arteta is without a number of defenders with David Luiz (thigh), Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) all missing through injury, although William Saliba is available to make his debut if called upon.
How to follow
Man Utd vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows' prediction
My gut is telling me to trust Manchester United here. It is chipping away at me with the fact I backed United to win the Premier League at 25/1 when they were in rampaging form last season and to keep the faith. The signs are positive in that regard; against PSG and RB Leipzig, they looked an elite team again.
But my gut has held me back before. My head puts forward the case that United do come a cropper against well-organised defences and Mikel Arteta has proven to be a master at upsetting the flow of the big boys since taking the job. Wins over Liverpool, Manchester City, United and Chelsea prove that. I am torn. And in times of confusion, the draw makes most appeal.
The match odds have not tempted me to part with any of my cash but I will certainly be backing Bukayo Saka to score first at a very exciting 18/1 with Sky Bet.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang takes up a fair chunk of this market but his numbers have taken a big nosedive since signing his bumper new contract, has he lost his edge?
Saka's position in a counter-attacking role down the left is a tricky one for opposition players to track with the youngster very clever with his movement into the box. Since Aubameyang signed his deal, Saka is averaging the most shots per game than any Arsenal player (2.72) and did find the net against Sheffield United.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)
ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Bukayo Saka to score first (18/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against Arsenal (W8 D5) since a 0-1 loss in September 2006.
- Arsenal have won two of their last three Premier League games against Man Utd (D1), as many as they had in their previous 15 against them (W2 D5 L8). Indeed, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four league games against Man Utd, last having a longer such run against them between 1989-1992 (5 games).
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 29 home league games against Arsenal in games in which they've scored (W21 D8), last losing when scoring at home to the Gunners back in November 1977 (1-2).
- Manchester United are winless in their three home league games so far this season (D1 L2), last failing to win any of their first four at Old Trafford in 1972-73. In fact, the Red Devils are winless in their last five league games at home, their longest such run since February 1990 (6).
- Manchester United have lost just two of their last 19 matches in the Premier League (W11 D6), although both defeats have come in the last five games and against London-based teams (Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur).
- Mikel Arteta is looking to become just the second manager in Arsenal's history to win both of their first two games against Manchester United, after Herbert Chapman in 1925-26. The last Gunners manager to win their first away game against the Red Devils was Billy Wright in May 1963.
- Since scoring twice against Arsenal on his Premier League debut in February 2016, Marcus Rashford hasn't netted in any of his last nine games against them in all competitions, including five starts in this run.
- Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone five league matches without a goal for the first time since November 2014, while playing for Borussia Dortmund. During this five-game streak, the striker has attempted only five shots in total and failed to land a shot on target on three occasions.