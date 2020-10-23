Man Utd vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday; Kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Edinson Cavani is in line to make his Manchester United debut having signed on a free transfer on Deadline Day. The Uruguayan had to undergo a two-week quarantine period following his arrival at Old Trafford but has been working on his fitness.

Defender Harry Maguire and forward Mason Greenwood are both in contention having been absent from the trip to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

0:39 Hakim Ziyech has revealed more about the phone call with Frank Lampard that convinced him to join the Premier League club

Eric Bailly has been ruled out for a month while Anthony Martial is still suspended following his red card in the defeat to Tottenham. Jesse Lingard remains a couple of weeks away from fitness.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has picked up a shoulder injury and will miss the trip. Kepa was on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sevilla, where Edouard Mendy kept a clean sheet in the goalless draw in west London.

But now he will miss Chelsea's Old Trafford trip on Saturday, with veteran Willy Caballero in line to take a seat on the bench.

Billy Gilmour (knee) is the only other absentee with Hakim Ziyech hoping to add to his two appearances off the bench having returned to fitness.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Preview Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

How to follow

0:44 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about the development of striker Marcus Rashford and hopes he goes from a 'good player to a very very good player'.

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday Night Football; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

2:55 Highlights from Manchester United's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

"We've got our form back," declared Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his team came away from Paris with an impressive win in midweek. It's hard to argue with him. They looked like a side back to their zippy best. Remember, it wasn't long ago United were unbeaten in 14 matches after the resumption. Some people have short memories, including the markets it seems as United look a backable price to take maximum points.

I'll be keeping them onside against Chelsea, who have kept just one clean sheet in 21 Premier League away games under Frank Lampard. My colleague Gerard Brand paints the picture here of Chelsea's defensive woes perfectly if you fancy reading some intelligent analysis.

United won both league meetings vs Chelsea last season - and at odds-against on Saturday, there's a strong case for them to continue that winning trend.

United's tweak to play Marcus Rashford more central has resulted in more emphasis on width being provided by the full-backs to the extent that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, usually about as dangerous as a puppy going forward, thundered home his first goal of his career last weekend. With Ben Chilwell certain to play very high for Chelsea, I'd be quite confident of Wan-Bissaka - at a juicy 9/4 - following in the footsteps of fellow right-backs Tariq Lamptey, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker-Peters and registering a shot on Edouard Mendy's goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Aaron Wan-Bissaka to have a shot on goal 9/4 with Sky Bet

1:02 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard expects his side to improve after collecting just eight points from a possible 15 in the Premier League so far this season.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s draw with Southampton in the Premier League

Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive top-flight meetings against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965 under Matt Busby.

Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4 L3); it is the Blues' longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957.

In the Premier League era since 1992-93, Manchester United vs Chelsea is the most played fixture between top-flight teams in all competitions, with this the 82nd meeting between the sides since then.

Only once in their league history have Manchester United lost each of their opening three home league games in a single campaign, doing so in the 1930-31 season when they finished bottom.

Manchester United last lost three consecutive league matches at Old Trafford in February 1979 (lost their last two), whilst they last went five consecutive matches without a victory on home soil in the league in February 1990 (winless in their last four; D2 L2).

Since the start of last season, Chelsea's away Premier League games have seen more goals scored than any other side's have in the competition (87), with the Blues shipping more goals on the road than any other Premier League side in that time (42).

Pitch to Post Preview podcast: Mata exclusive, Everton latest, Coady's rise at Wolves

Juan Mata is the special guest on this week's show, and he tells Peter Smith about Man Utd's return to form, looks ahead to their clash with Chelsea, and shares his views on the work being done off the pitch by Marcus Rashford.

Plus, we have more fallout from the Merseyside derby with Alan Myers explains Everton's perspective, Johnny Phillips discusses cult hero Conor Coady's importance to Wolves and Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith delves into the numbers behind the Premier League's goal rush, and makes a bold Pitch!

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Preview Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox