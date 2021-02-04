Man Utd vs Everton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Edinson Cavani should be fit for Manchester United's clash with Everton but Eric Bailly is a doubt.

Veteran striker Cavani was taken off at half-time of Tuesday's 9-0 win against Southampton with an ankle knock, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects him to be fit for Saturday.

Image: Edinson Cavani has been declared fit to face Everton this weekend

The United boss said centre-back Bailly is a doubt, while January signing Amad Diallo is set to play for the Under-23s again against Blackburn on Friday evening. Phil Jones is working his way back from knee surgery

Everton will continue to be without number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in Saturday's late kick-off.

Pickford has yet to recover from injury, with Robin Olsen set to continue between the posts after an impressive performance against Leeds.

Allan is set to return to team training on Friday but will not be fit in time for the weekend, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin also continues his recovery from a long-term lay-off.

Jones Knows' prediction

Everton are a big price here at 5/1, aren't they?

Carlo Ancelotti's team won't win any awards for their style of football, but they have won seven of their opening 10 Premier League away games, including the last four on the bounce.

Only Tottenham and Manchester City have conceded fewer goals on the road than Everton's 10 this season as Ancelotti has shown his experience and tactical nous to make the Toffees a team with great defensive unity. They'll surely set-up to stifle United, who still don't look comfortable trying to break down well-oiled defences at home.

If you rid the freakish win over Southampton from your minds, then it's very hard to get carried away with United's record when asked to make the running in games. In home matches against West Brom, Wolves and Sheffield United, they scored just three goals and managed only one at Old Trafford when faced with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham. They have also conceded 15 goals at home in the league so far this season - more than at this stage in any

previous Premier League campaign. And the expected goals against figure of 13.5 backs that poor metric up.

Everton are capable of frustrating the hosts and using their countering skills with Richarlison and Lucas Digne down the left, plus their big threat from set-pieces, to make this a tricky evening for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Everton to win to nil (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Manchester United have lost one of their last 27 home Premier League games against Everton (W20 D6), a 1-0 defeat in 2013/14 under David Moyes.

Everton's only win in their last 11 Premier League matches against Manchester United was a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in April 2019 under Marco Silva (D4 L6).

Since a run of six Premier League matches without a win at Old Trafford, Manchester United have won five of their last seven home games in the competition (D1 L1), scoring 20 goals and conceding just five.

Everton are looking to win five consecutive away league games for the first time since April 1970 under Harry Catterick, a season which saw them win their seventh top-flight title.

Only Manchester United and Leicester (8 each) have won more Premier League away games than Everton this season (7), with this the Toffees' most wins on the road in a single league campaign since 2013-14 (8).

This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjær's 100th Premier League match as a manager (18 with Cardiff, 82 with Man Utd). He is the 70th different manager to take charge of 100 games, though none of the three who managed their 100th game against Everton have won: Dave Bassett in 1998 (lost 0-2), Roberto Martínez in 2012 (drew 1-1) & Paul Lambert in 2014 (lost 1-2).

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has led two teams to victories at Old Trafford, winning with Milan in February 2005 and Chelsea in April 2010. Ancelotti could be only the second manager to win away to Manchester United with three different teams in the Premier League era, after José Mourinho (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Spurs).

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes ended a run of five Premier League matches without a goal or assist against Southampton, scoring once and assisting two more. Fernandes netted his 10th penalty goal in what was his 36th appearance, the fastest player to reach that tally in appearances since Andy Johnson in April 2005 (32nd appearance).

Man Utd forward Anthony Martial has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 11 appearances against Everton in all competitions (6 goals, 3 assists), scoring and assisting as a substitute in their 2-0 win in the League Cup earlier this season.

Man Utd's Anthony Martial has scored in his last five Premier League appearances on a Monday, with the first game in this run coming against Everton in January 2018. The only player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive Monday appearances is Ian Wright between 1996 and 1998.

