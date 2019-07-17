Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: Man Utd sign off in Perth in style

Manchester United thrashed Leeds in their second pre-season game in Perth

Manchester United made it two pre-season wins from two as they signed off the Australian leg of their tour in style with a 4-0 thrashing of rivals Leeds in Perth.

Goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side two up at the break and, after 11 half-time changes, Phil Jones' header and an Anthony Martial penalty sealed the impressive win.

Leeds spurned a host of clear goalscoring opportunities in the first half but, with manager Marcelo Bielsa only having a 16-man squad at his disposal, their challenge faded in the second half as fatigue set in.

Manchester United jet off to Singapore on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash with Inter Milan, while Leeds travel across Australia to take on Western Sydney Wanderers.

Man Utd first-half XI Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Mata, James, Rashford.

How Man Utd eased to victory

With Romelu Lukaku missing for the second game running, Rashford nearly sealed the perfect start for United inside two minutes at Optus Stadium but his crisp drive cannoned off the post after flashing past Kiko Casilla.

The Leeds goalkeeper's defence was breached five minutes later, though, as Greenwood applied the finishing touch to Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross to open the scoring from close range.

Mason Greenwood set Manchester United on their way to victory over Leeds

Paul Pogba flashed a dipping free-kick inches wide on the quarter-hour mark before Leeds staged their comeback. Jack Harrison fired a shot into the side-netting before Sergio Romero denied Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford with two fine saves in quick succession.

But Leeds paid the price for missing their chances as Rashford's left Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas on their backsides with a sidestep and finished clinically past Casilla.

Daniel James strikes the post as his first Manchester United goal evaded him

The woodwork denied Daniel James his first United goal two minutes before the break but their second-half 11 took just six minutes to extend their lead.

Man Utd second-half XI J. Pereira, Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, A. Pereira, Chong, Lingard, Gomes, Martial.

Andreas Pereira whipped a corner into the near post and Jones had the time and space to score United's third with a towering header from six yards.

Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes began enjoying themselves against tiring Leeds legs, the pair combining to provide United's fourth goal as the former was brought down in the area by Leeds captain Liam Cooper. Up stepped Martial, who sent Casilla the wrong way from 12 yards on 69 minutes.

Tahith Chong is brought down in the area by Leeds captain Liam Cooper

The game tailed off as full-time approach, but there was still time for tempers to flare as Ashley Young lunged in on Adam Forshaw shortly after claiming to be elbowed.

What's next?

Manchester United's remaining pre-season fixtures...

July 20: Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore

Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore July 25: Tottenham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

Tottenham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China July 30: Kristiansund - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway

Kristiansund - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway August 3: AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Leeds United's remaining pre-season fixtures...