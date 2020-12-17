Man Utd vs Leeds United preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Edinson Cavani will be assessed before Manchester United's Premier League clash with rivals Leeds.

The 33-year-old forward has missed the previous three matches with a groin complaint that will be checked ahead of Sunday's match.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe should be available after what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called "small injuries", while goalkeeper David De Gea is pushing to start after Dean Henderson got the nod at Sheffield United on

Thursday.

Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Pablo Hernandez made his return from injury in the 5-2 win against Newcastle in midweek, coming off the bench and providing the assists for his side's final two goals, so he could be pushing for a starting role at Old Trafford.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are still sidelined while fellow defender Gaetano Berardi and midfielder Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

How to follow

Manchester United

Leeds United Sunday 20th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Opta stats

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 15 home league games against Leeds (W9 D6), since a 0-1 loss in February 1981. This is the first league meeting between the sides since a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in February 2004.

Leeds won their last away game against Man Utd in any competition, winning an FA Cup tie 1-0 in January 2010 thanks to a Jermaine Beckford goal.

Man Utd have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games against Leeds (W8 D4), going down 0-1 at Elland Road in September 2002.

Manchester United have played more home Premier League games against Leeds without losing than against any other club (P12 W8 D4).

Manchester United lost their final league match before Christmas last season to Watford - they haven't done so in consecutive years since 1995, when the second of these matches was a Christmas Eve loss at Elland Road against Leeds.

Manchester United haven't scored more than one goal in any of their last seven home Premier League matches - in their top-flight history, they've only gone longer without netting at least twice on one occasion, doing so in eight games between February-April 1920.

Leeds won 5-2 in their last Premier League match against Newcastle United, the first time they have scored five goals in a top-flight match since April 2003 vs Charlton (6-1). This is the third time they have scored five goals in their last league match before facing Man Utd, with the other two also vs Newcastle (5-2 in 1929 and 5-0 in 1966).

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has beaten Manchester United twice in his managerial career, winning home and away with Athletic Club in the last 16 of the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League. Bielsa's Athletic side were one of only two teams Sir Alex Ferguson faced as Man Utd manager more than once while losing each time, along with Borussia Dortmund.

Paul Pogba made his senior club debut for Manchester United as an 18-year-old in a League Cup match against Leeds back in September 2011, replacing Ryan Giggs in the second half in a 3-0 victory for the Red Devils.

Patrick Bamford has scored nine goals in his first 13 Premier League games for Leeds - a goal in this match would see him become the fastest Englishman to 10 Premier League goals for the Whites, and the fastest by any player since Mark Viduka in November 2000 (9 apps).

