Manchester United vs Manchester City: More semi-final success for Pep Guardiola?

Pep Guardiola has won his last five domestic semi-final matches with Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be hoping for yet more semi-final success when his side face rivals Manchester United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup last-four clash at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.

Guardiola has won his last five domestic semi-final matches with Manchester City since losing 2-1 to Arsenal in the 2016/17 FA Cup semi-final. Four of those wins were in the League Cup, winning both legs against Bristol City in 2017/18 and Burton Albion in 2018/19 on their way to lifting the trophy.

However, if they are to make it a hat-trick of Carabao Cup successes they will have to get past their Manchester rivals.

Manchester United beat City in their last meeting in December in the Premier League, stunning the champions with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, and they will be targeting consecutive victories against City for the first time since April 2010 when the sides meet at Old Trafford.

United, who a looking to complete a sixth League Cup success in their history, will also cling onto the fact they have also eliminated City in each of their last two League Cup ties, knocking them out in the 2009/10 semi-final and the fourth round in 2016/17 - the year they last won the competition.

Guardiola feels he knows what to expect from Manchester United when the two sides face each other on Tuesday evening.

Solskjaer's side produced an exhilarating display of counter-attacking football to beat City in last month's derby at the Etihad Stadium, and Guardiola is expecting a repeat game plan from United.

"It will be quite similar," Guardiola said. "Of course at Old Trafford it will be quite different to here, but they are a team that are built to run. When they can run they are one of the best teams, and not just in England, I would say, because of the pace they have - [Daniel] James, [Mason] Greenwood, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford and [Jesse] Lingard.

"I have the feeling they are going to run, one or two or three times, or as many times as possible, and we have to reduce the mistakes in the build-up. We have to be prepared for that but we have to do our game."

Asked what he learned from that game, Guardiola said: "How fast they are, how they run on the counter-attack, how solid, how aggressive they are.

"We conceded a few counter-attacks in the beginning and in just two or three seconds they were in the box, so they have incredible pace and talent to do that. But in general, the game was good. We created chances and unfortunately, we could not win."

VAR to be used at Old Trafford The video assistant referee (VAR) will be used for this month's Carabao Cup semi-finals and the final in March, the English Football League has announced.



"Video Assistant Referee will be in operation for the four semi-finals and Wembley final in this year's Carabao Cup," the EFL said in a statement. "Fans in the stadium will be kept abreast of in-game developments with the same notification process and protocols put in place for supporters as has been used throughout the 2019/20 Premier League season."



The EFL said that for the remaining Carabao Cup ties VAR, based remotely at Stockley Park, will assist the referee in only four match-changing situations - goals, penalty/no penalty decisions, direct red cards shown or not shown (second yellow cards are not able to be reviewed) and mistaken identity.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer praised Guardiola's impact at City, saying the Spanish coach has given them something to aim for as they look to close the gap to their rivals.

"We've got to aim for performances like that," said Solskjaer of the 2-1 win against City last month. "We know we can do it physically.

"But every game lives its own life. When you get highs like that, I'm sure they will look back and say that's the Man United we want to see but we still want to improve on that.

"I've admired Pep's teams. They've raised the bar so much since Pep came, the standards he's set is something for us to aim for."

Team news

Injury and illness-hit Manchester United face a race against time to be fit for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City, says Solskjaer.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw missed United's goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday through illness, while Solskjaer admitted defender Harry Maguire was "hobbling about" during the match.

Speaking after the game, the United manager hoped "a night or two in their own beds and hopefully some Bovril or paracetamol" would cure any issues - with the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay already long-term absentees.

But Solskjaer admits "some of them are still not ready" and he will now wait until Tuesday morning before deciding his team selection ahead of the first-leg match at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports Football.

"We're going to give them as much time as we can, that's the most honest answer I can give you," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference. "If there was a game today I'm not sure they could play at their best. Another 36 hours might be a big change."

Guardiola will have Nicolas Otamendi available again after an injury but the Spaniard has not yet settled on his starting line-up to face United.

"I have an idea," he said. "We have played an incredible amount of games and some players need to rest. "

"I have an idea, but I am not 100 per cent sure who will play tomorrow."

United failed to register a shot on target at Molineux and a replay will now take up the club's only free midweek this month, but Solskjaer dismissed fears of fatigue.

Ahead of the Manchester derby, the United boss insists "big games give you energy".

"It gives you the urge to go to the next level, above and beyond what you are capable of in your head," he said. "You surprise yourself.

"Big games, you get the rhythm, you don't train in between, there's no way. It's about mental preparation. Hopefully we remember what we did last time and what we must do better."

Rashford loves the League Cup Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his last five League Cup appearances (5 goals, 3 assists), scoring three goals so far this campaign.

Stats

Manchester City have won six of their last nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions (W6 D1 L2), one more than they managed in their previous 39 at Old Trafford.

Since losing 1-0 to Man Utd in the fourth round in October 2016, Man City are unbeaten in 15 League Cup matches (W11 D4). The last team to have a longer run was Chelsea between 2004 and 2008 (18 games), though they were eliminated on penalties in that run.

This will be Manchester United's 15th League Cup semi-final - only Liverpool (17) have featured in more in the competition's history.

Sterling on song Since the start of the 2013/14 season, Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in more League Cup goals than any other player (14 - 8 goals, 6 assists).

