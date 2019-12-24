Man Utd vs Newcastle preview

Paul Pogba returned from injury for Manchester United on Sunday

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could decide to play Paul Pogba from the start against Newcastle for Manchester United after he impressed in his cameo at Watford.

Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) and Marcus Rojo (muscular injury) all remain unavailable.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will make a late check on striker Andy Carroll as he attempts to manage a path through the busy festive programme.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are doubts with groin and knee problems respectively.

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), is expected to be out for another four weeks while Jamaal Lascelles (tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) should return in early January. Ki Sung-yueng has been struggling with illness while Ciaran Clark (calf) is not far away.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 34 top-flight home meetings with Newcastle United (W24 D9), going down 0-1 in December 2013 under David Moyes.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture against Manchester United 1-0 in October - they've not done the double over the Red Devils in the top-flight since the 1930-31 campaign.

Newcastle have won two of their last four Premier League meetings with Man Utd (L2), as many as they had in their previous 28 against them in the competition (W2 D7 L19).

In Premier League history, Manchester United have won more games (20) and have a higher win percentage (80 per cent) on Boxing Day than any other side in the competition. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have lost more games on the day than any other side (13).

Manchester United haven't lost a home league game on Boxing Day since 1978 (0-3 vs Liverpool), winning 15 and drawing three such games at Old Trafford since.

Since beating Stoke City 5-1 in 2013, Newcastle United have lost their last four league Boxing Day games by an aggregate score of 1-9.

Manchester United have won just one of their last 17 Premier League matches when they've enjoyed more possession than their opponents (W1 D8 L8), a 3-1 win at Norwich City in October.

Newcastle United have 25 points after 18 games this season (W7 D4 L7), eight more than they had after 18 games last season under Rafael Benitez (W4 D5 L9).

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood scored in his last Premier League appearance at Old Trafford, scoring the equaliser against Everton. Only three teenagers have scored in consecutive home matches for the Red Devils in the competition - Ryan Giggs (1993), Wayne Rooney (2005) and Federico Macheda (2010).

In 10 away Premier League games at Old Trafford as a manager, Steve Bruce has lost nine matches, drawing the other. During his playing career, Bruce lost just four of his 72 Premier League games at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player (W50 D18 L4).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

How many times do I have to say this about Steve Bruce? They are in a sensational position and are probably just three wins away from safety. Their defence is solid, and it has been extraordinary what he has done here.

Manchester United were shocking at Watford - they have not turned the corner at all. The Scott McTominay and Fred partnership will not improve at all. They were celebrating that Paul Pogba is back, saying United played better when he came on, but did they?

Was it better or was it not as bad as it originally was? I think Pogba wants out and when you balance it up, it is not encouraging. Surely they must get the three points as the fans will be all over them if they don't get the result here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)