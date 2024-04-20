Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Bernardo Silva's late strike saw FA Cup holders reach final again

Bernardo Silva's late goal kept Manchester City's double hopes alive after Pep Guardiola's side secured a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory against Chelsea.

Reeling from their midweek Champions League exit on penalties at the hands of Real Madrid, which ended their hopes of back-to-back trebles, Guardiola's side struggled for rhythm for much of the game.

Chelsea were the team on the front foot at Wembley and in the end, they were made to pay for a host of missed chances. Nicolas Jackson was the main culprit as he was denied twice in quick succession by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega early in the second half.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were also denied a penalty when Cole Palmer's free-kick struck the hand of Jack Grealish. Referee Michael Oliver waved away the appeals before VAR stuck with the on-field decision, much to the bemusement of Pochettino and his players.

Image: Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez jump in the wall as Cole Palmer takes a free-kick

With extra-time looming, the breakthrough came. Silva converted Kevin De Bruyne's cross at the back post to get City over the line and to keep their FA Cup defence on track.

More to follow...

Manchester City travel to Brighton on Thursday 25 April, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea are at Arsenal on Tuesday 23 April, kick-off 8pm.