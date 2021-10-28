Man City vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Pep Guardiola should have a near fully-fit squad to choose from when Manchester City host Crystal Palace in his 200th Premier League game in charge.

Raheem Sterling returned from a back problem to play in City's penalty shoot-out defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup in mid-week.

Ferran Torres is the only long-term absentee.

Image: Wilfried Zaha is in contention to start for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will make a late decision on the fitness of Wilfried Zaha after he started on the bench against Newcastle.

A final decision will be made on the striker's fitness on Saturday morning, after he missed the final match before the international break through illness.

Vieira hopes Eberechi Eze will return before Christmas, while Nathan Ferguson should be able to join team training in the next couple of weeks.

The Jack Grealish-Joao Cancelo dynamic down Manchester City's left is quickly becoming a thing of beauty.

They have passed to one another 169 times this season - the most produced by a City combination in the opposition half. Cancelo's willingness and intelligence to move inside from full-back whilst Grealish takes two defenders out of the game out wide is almost impossible to defend against - as Brighton found out last weekend.

The pair have yet to link up for a goal but it's only a matter of time. Cancelo has assisted three Grealish shots and Grealish has assisted four Cancelo shots, including two in last weekend's 4-1 thrashing of Brighton. Palace's Joel Ward has a big job on his hands trying to stop these two with the 18/1 with Sky Bet about Cancelo scoring from a Grealish assist worth a small interest in a game where it's hard to see the away side causing too many problems.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0 | BETTING ANGLE: Jack Grealish to assist Joao Cancelo for a goal (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Pete Smith is joined by Jamie Redknapp, Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to preview another bumper weekend of Premier League action.

PART 1 | Jamie Redknapp previews the Saturday Night Football clash between Tottenham and Manchester United. Will United bounce back from their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend?



PART 2 | Pete Smith is joined by Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to look ahead to Aston Villa vs West Ham on Super Sunday. West Ham's season continues to get better and better after their Carabao Cup victory against Man City. Will that good run continue at Villa Park?



PART 3 | Norwich vs Leeds on Super Sunday and Wolves vs Everton on Monday Night Football: Pressure building on Daniel Farke, Rafael Benitez looking for solutions.

