Man City vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Leaders Manchester City could again have a fully-fit squad available for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League.

City, who are 14 points clear at the top of the table, have had a clean bill of health with manager Pep Guardiola frequently rotating his squad in recent weeks.

Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling - on the bench for the midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund - are among those that could come into the starting XI.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison, in his third season on loan from City, is unavailable to face his parent club.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) remains a long-term absentee, but otherwise Marcelo Bielsa has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez (both muscle strains) and Robin Koch (knee) were all included in the squad for last week's home win against Sheffield United and Gaetano Berardi (knee) is also available.

How to follow

Follow Man City vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Has a Premier League football match ever offered up such a big price to finish 0-0? Well, you can get 20/1 with Sky Bet here. It probably should be double that in reality.

City are the top scorers in the Premier League with 66 goals and have found the net 47 times in their last 18 matches whilst Leeds have seen 95 goals scored in their fixtures this season - a Premier League high. Goals should be on the menu in a home win.

You don't need reminding about Leeds' inability to defend set piece situations. But I will.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have faced 192 shots from a combination of set pieces and corners this season - the third highest in the Premier League. My advice would be to keep an eye on the City teamsheet at 11.30am and see if John Stones is starting. If he does, then the 6/4 with Sky Bet for him to register a shot on goal looks a fair bet. It's a shout that would have returned as a winner in all three of Stones' last Premier League appearances and in two of those fixtures he managed to find the net. He's very skinny at 4/1 to score anytime, meaning the smart play is to simply back him for a shot.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 4-1

BETTING ANGLE: John Stones to have one or more shots (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Manchester City are set to host Leeds for a match for the first time since February 2013, a 4-0 win in the FA Cup. In the Premier League, the sides have only met at the Etihad once, a 1-1 draw in December 2003.

Leeds have only won one of their seven away Premier League matches against Man City (D4 L2), a 4-0 victory at Maine Road in January 2001 with goals from Eirik Bakke, Lee Bowyer and a Robbie Keane brace.

Leeds enjoyed 52% possession in the 1-1 draw with Man City earlier this season - no team has ever had more possession in both top-flight league meetings in a season with a side managed by Pep Guardiola across his spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City.

Leeds United have won only one of their 19 Premier League games against the side starting the day top of the table (D9 L9), failing to win each of their last eight such matches since beating Middlesbrough in August 2000 (2-1).

Manchester City have gone unbeaten in each of their last 41 Premier League games against newly promoted sides at the Etihad Stadium (W36 D5), since a 0-2 loss to Reading in February 2007 under Stuart Pearce.

Manchester City have kept a league-high 17 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, just three behind their best tally of shutouts in a Premier League campaign (20 in 2018-19). Indeed, since the turn of the year, the Citizens have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 17 league games, conceding just nine goals in the process (W16 L1).

Leeds United's total of 42 points from 30 Premier League games is their best tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2001-02 (51 pts), when they finished fifth. Indeed, their total of 47 goals is their highest return at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 1999-00 (49).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has registered at least one win over 75 of the 77 opponents he has faced in his top-flight league managerial career - Leeds are one of the two he hasn't beaten (P1 D1), along with Middlesbrough (P2 D2).

Man City striker Sergio Agüero netted a brace in his only previous appearance against Leeds, a 4-0 win in the FA Cup in February 2013. It would be his first Premier League game against the Whites, with the Argentinian scoring against 32 of the 33 previous opponents he's faced, failing only against Bolton Wanderers.

No Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League this season than Raphinha. The winger has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals in 2020-21 (6 goals, 6 assists), only four Brazilians have registered more goal involvements in their first Premier League season: Felipe Anderson (13 in 2018-19), Roberto Firmino (17 in 2015-16), Elano (17 in 2007-08) and Robinho (19 in 2008-09).

