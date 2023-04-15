Man City 3-1 Leicester: Erling Haaland scores two to reduce gap to Arsenal to three points as Dean Smith loses first game

Manchester City's early goal glut secured a 3—1 win over Dean Smith’s Leicester at the Etihad Stadium that closes the gap on leaders Arsenal to three points.

John Stones opened the scoring early on before two further first-half goals from Erling Haaland, the first from the penalty spot and the second set up by Kevin De Bruyne, settled the result before the break. Haaland has now scored 32 Premier League goals - two shy of the record.

The hope for Leicester was that Smith's arrival would bring an upturn in performance and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's late goal against his former club offered some cheer. But defeat leaves them languishing one place off bottom, two points from safety but with others moving away.

Pep Guardiola, able to withdraw Haaland at half-time, can be rather more optimistic given that this was Manchester City 10th win in a row in all competitions, even if his substitutions did disrupt their rhythm. They go to Munich in midweek with their hopes of a treble intact.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Stones (9), Walker (7), Dias (6), Laporte (7), Rodri (7), De Bruyne (8), Grealish (8), Silva (7), Mahrez (7), Haaland (9).



Subs: Alvarez (6), Akanji (5), Phillips (5), Palmer (6), Gomez (6).



Leicester: Iversen (6), Soyuncu (5), Souttar (4), Faes (5), Kristiansen (6), Castagne (5), Ndidi (4), Tielemans (5), Dewsbury-Hall (5), Maddison (5), Vardy (4).



Subs: Iheanacho (7), Thomas (7), Mendy (6), Praet (6), Daka (n/a).



Player of the match: Erling Haaland.

Hope for Leicester?

Smith switched to a back five but the plan to keep things tight was undone early. Stones' left-footed volley from the edge of the penalty box reflected his magnificent form. When Wilfried Ndidi was adjudged to have blocked Jack Grealish's cross with his hand, the situation worsened.

Ndidi's weak challenge on De Bruyne allowed the Belgian to play in Haaland for another and at that point, Leicester had shown so little resilience, their fragile confidence seeming to have disappeared entirely, the new coach would surely have been fearing a damaging rout.

Smith can take comfort in what followed, Iheanacho's close-range finish almost being followed by another goal only to see his attempt come back off the post. That late response gives Leicester something to cling to for the challenges ahead, starting at home to Wolves next weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dean Smith was pleased with the character shown from his team

Team news Pep Guardiola made three changes from Manchester City’s impressive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich as Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez replaced Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan.



Dean Smith made four changes in his first game in charge. Caglar Soyuncu made just his second Premier League start in almost a year. Harry Souttar played at the heart of the defence while Youri Tielemans returned from injury. James Maddison operated off Jamie Vardy in attack.

Haaland is inevitable

There is no feeling quite like the feeling when a Manchester City attack is developing, De Bruyne has the ball at his feet and there is space behind in which Haaland can run. You know he will be one-on-one with the goalkeeper. It would be more curious if he managed to miss.

There is an old saying about death and taxes but some people like to think they can cheat both. Haaland is inevitable. Thirty-two Premier League goals. Forty-seven for City in all competitions. His race now is with Dixie Dean, he of the cigarette cards, and a 95-year-old record of 60 goals.

Leicester would have welcomed only having to endure him for half of their visit to the Etihad, but not the manner of it - hooked at half-time because any fear of dropping points had long since disappeared. Haaland will be able to start every game if he wins them early. Look out, world.

Guardiola 'worried' late on

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola conceded that substitutions impacted team's performance

"It's always tricky after the Champions League against a team who is fighting but the quality is there," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "We started really well with focus but when you make lots of substitutions you drop a little bit. It's three points and we move to the next one.

"It was completely different because the guys that start the second half it was the same approach as the beginning. I have a little bit of experience to play in three days in the important stages and you make a lot of substitutions and some dynamics we have and some players don't. And when the game was under control we made the changes.

"Of course it was worrying - we made a mistake and then they had the chance with Maddison and Kelechi. The game was tricky in the last 15 minutes. But the first 60 to 65 minutes was good."

Guardiola subs disrupt fluency

Guardiola is so conscious of the demanding fixture list that it is understandable that he was persuaded to remove Haaland and Stones at half-time before also taking off Rodri, De Bruyne and Grealish in the second half. However, it made for an unexpectedly nervy finish to the game.

City are a team that rely heavily on rhythm, every player knowing their position precisely. Once Kalvin Phillips, Cole Palmer and Sergio Gomez were on the pitch and the in-form performers were not, the impact on the fluency of their football was significant. The fans did not enjoy it.

They may have to get used to it. Any minute that can be saved is a minute Guardiola will feel he can use in a moment when it is more essential. Despite the change of mood, Leicester did not get within two goals of them in that second half. We may see more of this from them.

'Man City got incredibly lucky'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It could have backfired for Manchester City, taking Rodri, De Bruyne and Haaland off. It goes to 3-1 and Maddison and Iheanacho had great chances. Man City had no answers. They got away with it. Of course you have to make changes and protect players but they were incredibly lucky today."

FPL: Man City 3-1 Leicester Goals: Haaland (2), Stones, Iheanacho

Assists: Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne

Bonus points: Haaland (3), De Bruyne (2), Stones (1), Grealish (1), Iheanacho (1)

Man City are back in action on Wednesday when they face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final; kick-off 8pm.

After that, Guardiola's side face Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday April 22; kick-off 4.45pm.

Man City's next Premier League game is the crucial clash against league leaders Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday April 26; kick-off 8pm.

Meanwhile, Leicester host Wolves on Saturday April 22; kick-off 3pm.

April 19: Bayern Munich (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Sheffield United (N) - FA Cup, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm