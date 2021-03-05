Man City vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad available for the derby at the Etihad Stadium.

With centre-back Nathan Ake now available after a muscular problem, City have no players in the treatment room for the first time this season.

After making six changes for the midweek win over Wolves, manager Pep Guardiola is again likely to shuffle his pack as the Premier League leaders chase a 22nd successive win in all competitions.

Dean Henderson will start in goal for Manchester United after first-choice stopper David de Gea returned to Spain for the birth of his first child.

1:29 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects goalkeeper De Gea to return 'very soon' after celebrating the birth of his first child in Spain

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek missed Wednesday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace through injury, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "hoping to get one or two back" this weekend.

Paul Pogba is unlikely to return from his thigh injury, but Victor Lindelof could start as United continue to manage an ongoing back issue. Juan Mata and Phil Jones are out.

How to follow

Manchester City

Manchester United Sunday 7th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Man City vs Man Utd is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

0:52 Solskjaer says he agrees with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's belief that Manchester United are showing 'progress'

Manchester United remain a team that wins matches based on individual quality. It's an unsustainable model in the long-term in terms of their title credentials but one that can make them a consistent top-four side. On their day, they can beat Manchester City.

The problem for this fixture is that all of United's attacking game-changers are low on confidence and out of form.

Bruno Fernandes, who has 40 goal involvements in 41 appearances for the club, has scored just two non-penalties in his last 13 games and comes into this 'big six' encounter knowing he's netted just one non-penalty in eight fixtures with the elite teams this season. He has been 'Mr Invisible' when it has mattered for United. In fact, United have failed to score in their last six Premier League games vs 'big six' opponents - a total of 628 mins.

1:12 Manchester City will be determined to avoid their 21-match winning run being ended by neighbours Manchester United in Sunday's derby, says Richard Dunne

Then you have Manchester City, who can attack you from all angles. If Ilkay Gundogan doesn't get you, Joao Cancelo probably will and if he doesn't, then Ruben Dias will from a set piece. I think 21 wins is going to become 22. A City win to nil makes plenty of sense at 7/4 with Sky Bet.

It's not often you can access odds of 7/1 about the best attacking player on the pitch - who is also likely to take a penalty - to score first in a match. But that's what we're getting here with Kevin De Bruyne, who has 16 assists in all competitions this season but nowhere near as many goals.

This strange season is rather summed up by De Bruyne's goalscoring stats. In a season where Manchester City are romping to the title, De Bruyne only had bagged three goals - two of those penalties. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has scored more non-penalty goals than last year's PFA Player of the Year winner.

However, this solitary non-penalty goal has come against the backdrop of a mighty 5.45 non-penalty expected goal figure, which brings forward the argument that De Bruyne has been knocking on the door.

The data suggests an underperformance - something that should equal out between now and the end of the season. That is backed up by his colossal figure of 69 shots at goal over the course of the season. Keep shooting, Kevin, and one will drop. The 7/1 with each way stakes in mind simply must be taken.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Kevin De Bruyne to score first (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's draw with Manchester United

3:14 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s win over Wolves

Opta stats

1:48 The chance to break their own records this season amid their 21-match winning run is a source of motivation for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side, says Paul Dickov

Man City have lost three of their last five home league games against Manchester United (D1 L1), including a 1-2 defeat last season. They've not lost consecutive home league games against Man Utd since April 2010.

Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive away games in all competitions against Manchester City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in both of their meetings with Manchester United this season (0-0 Premier League, 2-0 League Cup). The last team to record three shutouts against the Red Devils within a single season was Arsenal in 1998-99.

Manchester City are unbeaten in 28 games in all competitions - if they avoid defeat here they will set a new club record for games without defeat. The Citizens have also won each of their last 21 matches, the third ever longest run in all competitions among teams in the big five European leagues.

0:55 Guardiola says his Manchester City side are 'not scared' of Manchester United ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Manchester United have drawn their last three matches goalless in all competitions - they have never drawn four in a row goalless, while the last Premier League side to do so was Spurs back in February 2001.

Manchester City haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their last 19 Premier League games - if they don't fall behind in this game it will be a new record in the competition's history (Arsenal also 19 between Dec 1998-May 1999).

Manchester United are unbeaten in 21 away Premier League matches (W13 D8) - in topflight history, only Arsenal have had a longer away unbeaten run, going 23 without defeat between August 2001 and September 2002 and 27 without defeat between April 2003 and September 2004.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær could become the first manager in Manchester United's history to win each of his first three away meetings in all competitions with Manchester City.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has scored away in the Premier League against Man City in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. Only Wayne Rooney (4) and Eric Cantona (3) have scored in more away Manchester derbies for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with only Cantona doing so in three consecutive appearances.

Man City's Sergio Agüero has scored nine goals in 16 Manchester derbies in all competitions. However, eight of those nine goals came in his first eight meetings with the Red Devils, with the Argentine netting just one in his previous eight against them.

In this week's Pitch to Post preview podcast, Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Ben Ransom and James Cooper to look ahead to the Manchester derby. Can City end United's 21-game unbeaten away run to stretch their Premier League lead to 17 points?

We also hear from Rob Dorsett ahead of the Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolves, with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

And Michael Bridge gives us his verdict on Tottenham's recent resurgence, as they prepare to welcome Crystal Palace.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox