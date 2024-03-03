Man City 3-1 Man Utd: Phil Foden scores twice as City come from behind after Marcus Rashford's wonder strike

Phil Foden scored twice in the second half as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford's thumping long shot had given Erik ten Hag's team an unlikely lead in the Manchester derby and Erling Haaland's shocking miss from much closer range allowed United to retain the lead until the interval. But they could not hold on.

Foden found a fantastic strike of his own before putting City ahead with a low finish. Haaland finally found his goal in stoppage time to fairer reflect his side's dominance and end United's run of 143 Premier League games without losing when leading at the break.

Ten Hag could point to a plan that worked for almost an hour and marginal decisions that went against his side but City were worthy winners. The victory extends their unbeaten run to 19 games and moves Pep Guardiola's side back within one point of leaders Liverpool - who they play next Sunday, live on Sky Sports at 3.45pm.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Stones (7), Dias (5), Ake (7), Rodri (8), De Bruyne (7), Bernardo (7), Foden (9), Doku (6), Haaland (6).



Subs: Alvarez (7), Bobb (n/a).



Man Utd: Onana (7), Dalot (6), Varane (7), Evans (6), Lindelof (6), Mainoo (6), Casemiro (6), McTominay (5), Fernandes (6), Rashford (7), Garnacho (5).



Subs: Kambwala (5), Antony (5), Amrabat (4), Forson (6).



Player of the match: Phil Foden.

How a dramatic derby unfolded

Ten Hag had claimed that Rashford could be unstoppable when at his best and that was the only way to describe his strike to stun City early on. Andre Onana's long ball was held up by Bruno Fernandes, who was played onside by Nathan Ake, and Rashford did the rest.

Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead of Manchester City early with a wonder strike

It was a blistering riposte to those who had criticised his performances and gave United something to cling to - which they did for the rest of the first half as wave after wave of City attacks bore down on Onana's goal. Guardiola's side had 18 shots in the first half.

Haaland's inexplicable miss towards the end of that opening 45 minutes was the clearest chance to equalise. Foden's measured header required the striker only to divert the ball into the vacant net from close range but Haaland contrived to lift the ball over the bar.

Erling Haaland missed a huge chance to equalise as he hit the ball over an open net

It needed something much more special to level it up - more controversial too. Ten Hag had thrown his water bottle to the ground in disgust at Rashford not being awarded a free-kick after a tug on the shoulder by Kyle Walker. He was fuming when Foden scored seconds later.

It was a finish to match that of his England team-mate at the other end but unlike Rashford, who was substituted with the score still level, Foden was not done for the day. Having moved to the left, he combined with Julian Alvarez to beat Onana low to his left.

Phil Foden's left-footed strike puts Man City level in the Manchester derby

Phil Foden delivered his second goal to put Man City ahead

With that, United looked bereft, their game plan gone. Even so, there was some anxiety when the board went up showing eight minutes of added time. Sofyan Amrabat soon ended that, dispossessed by Rodri who set up Haaland for the goal that eluded him.

Ten Hag could point to decisive moments - the incident before the equaliser and a passage before the winner when Ederson lunged in on Alejandro Garnacho, just getting there first. But the result only hinted at City's dominance, United on the back foot throughout.

Erling Haaland claims Man City's third goal to settle the Manchester derby

Image: The expected-goals timeline from Man City's 3-1 win over Man Utd

Player of the match: Phil Foden

"This season Phil has been nothing short of first class," Kyle Walker told Sky Sports. "That is the standard he sets for himself. That is the standard the manager sets for him. He needs to keep that up now.

"We call Phil 'The Sniper' because he likes to shoot. When he comes in on that left foot you know he's got the quality and composure to pick his spot. He took his goals fantastically well.

"We lean on him and we need important players. He practises and puts the work in. His goals are coming and he's reaping the rewards."

Guardiola: Foden is one of the best

Pep Guardiola thinks Phil Foden is the player of the season after his man of the match display

Asked if Foden is now showing that he is among the best players in the Premier League, Guardiola said: "He is, right now, this season, one of the best."

He added: "Always, I had the feeling that he would score goals, in training sessions, I always had the feeling. Now he is winning games. To be a world-class player, you have to win games.

"He always has an incredible work ethic, it does not matter what position he plays, he lives to play football, but now he is winning games.

"Against Bournemouth, he was incredible. After missing the first chance against [Andre] Onana, he became a little bit anxious. That is from his age, he will learn from that."

Ten Hag defends Man Utd display

Erik Ten Hag said his side's performance was brilliant despite their 1-0 loss to Man City

"The players gave everything," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "We had two players on the pitch that were not 100 per cent - Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford. As a team they gave everything. The performance is very good. Of course we are disappointed with the score.

"They fought in togetherness, but also the performance is good. On another day we could have won this game. Small margins. It is true. Rashford is through and we can go for a second goal, Garnacho is through and we can go for a second goal but in both moments we got beaten."

The United boss reiterated these arguments when speaking later in the press conference. When it was put to him that the game had demonstrated the gulf between the sides, he said: "Absolutely not. We had many injuries and still we had an opportunity."

He added: "Really small margins. We could have scored a second goal. It is not that big, especially when we have everyone on board, we can be competitive. City is, don't forget this, in this moment, the best team in the world."

Keane: City find you out

Gary Neville and Roy Keane debate whether or not Erik Ten Hag is the right fit for Man Utd

"I cannot be too hard on Manchester United today as City were just brilliant," former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports.

"They showed why they are champions. That is 11 league losses now for United. That is one scary stat and what City do is they find out all your shortcomings.

"When you are out on that pitch and it is tough, there is no hiding place. It is like in boxing. City wore and wore them down.

"It still leaves that question mark over where this United team are going. In the last 25 minutes they couldn't get anywhere near City, who toyed with them.

"It was men versus boys in the end and they were just hanging in there. Towards the end, you are thinking it could be four or five.

"There are still question marks of this team and unfortunately of the manager."

Man City's derby win in stats

This was the first time that Manchester City had ever come from behind to beat Manchester United in a Premier League match. They had lost the previous 15 times in a row that they had trailed against Man Utd in the league before today.

Manchester United lost a Premier League game in which they led at half-time for the first time since September 2014 against Leicester (5-3), ending their run of 143 unbeaten games when ahead at the break in the competition since then.

Man City fired in 18 shots in the first half of this game - this is the joint-most that Manchester United have faced since Opta have this data available (from 2003-04).

Phil Foden has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Man City this season - his most ever in a single campaign, surpassing the 16 he netted in 2020-21.

Manchester United attempted just three shots in this match; only once on record (from 2003-04) have they had fewer in a single Premier League game (two against Liverpool in April 2022).

What's next?

Manchester City hold a 3-1 aggregate lead for their Champions League second-leg with FC Copenhagen on Wednesday (kick off 8pm). Attention then turns to Liverpool on Sunday for a potentially crucial game in the title race, live on Sky Sports (kick off 3.45pm).

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League next Saturday (kick off 12.30pm).