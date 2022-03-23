Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.

City Football Academy.

Manchester City Women 4

  • S Magill (25th minute own goal)
  • E White (32nd minute)
  • A Greenwood (84th minute)
  • L Coombs (85th minute)

Everton Women 0

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.

    Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).

    Kenza Dali (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Danielle Turner (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Demi Stokes.

    Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

    Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 0. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laura Coombs following a corner.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Georgia Stanway.

    Substitution, Everton Women. Toni Duggan replaces Claire Emslie.

    Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Hanna Bennison.

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Hayley Raso.

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Khadija Shaw replaces Ellen White.

    Foul by Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women).

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Lucy Graham (Everton Women).

    Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

    Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Aurora Galli.

    Substitution, Everton Women. Poppy Pattinson replaces Nathalie Björn.

    Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Simone Magill (Everton Women).

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

    Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).

    Second Half begins Manchester City Women 2, Everton Women 0.

    First Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Everton Women 0.

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.

    Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy with a headed pass.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

    Attempt saved. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aurora Galli.

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).

    Gabrielle George (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a headed pass.

    Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Everton Women 0. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

    Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison following a set piece situation.

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

    Danielle Turner (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Own Goal by Simone Magill, Everton Women. Manchester City Women 1, Everton Women 0.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

    Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

    Attempt blocked. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.