Man City Women 6-2 West Ham United Women: City up to second in the WSL

Chloe Kelly's quickfire first-half double sent Man City on the way to a comprehensive 6-2 win over West Ham United at the City Football Academy, a result that lifted Gareth Taylor's side up to second in the Women's Super League.

Kelly struck twice inside the opening seven minutes, before Emma Snerle pulled a goal back for the visitors just five minutes later.

However, Laura Coombs restored the hosts' two-goal lead with a neat header midway through the first half, before City struck three more times after half-time.

WSL top-scorer Bunny Shaw scored her 28th of the season just past the hour mark, skipper Steph Houghton soon tapped in a fifth on her 35th birthday and substitute Mary Fowler completed the scoring with eight minutes to go as City recorded their biggest win of the season.

Meanwhile, West Ham, who did manage another consolation goal via Lisa Evans' 72nd-minute effort, stay in eighth place after remaining winless in 2023.

How rampant City blew West Ham away

Kelly sent a reminder to England manager Sarina Wiegman with this eye-catching display that proved too hot for the Hammers to handle, including two goals in the space of just 65 seconds to blow the game open at the start.

The first came after a West Ham error at the back, although Kelly still had work to do to find the back of the net from outside the area, while her second also came from distance with a low finish into the bottom corner.

It was raining goals in the opening exchanges, with Snerle soon pulling a goal back with another shot from outside the box, only for Coombs to put her side back in control when she headed in Lauren Hemp's inviting cross with just 25 minutes played.

Team news There was a change in goal for Man City with Khiara Keating replacing Ellie Roebuck between the sticks, with the England international on the bench.



Laia Aleixandri also dropped out of the side having been ruled out for the season, with Kerstin Casparij coming in.



Alex Greenwood was also fit enough to start after a concussion saw her withdraw from the Lionesses squad a few weeks ago.



West Ham also made two changes from their goalless draw against Liverpool - Emma Snerle and Hawa Cissoko coming into the XI for Melisa Filis and Amalie Thestrup.

That was the end of the first-half goals, before the league's top scorer inevitably got in on the act as Shaw rifled home a fourth after 62 minutes, with Houghton converting from close range three minutes later.

Both teams continued to attack in a barnstorming, end-to-end clash, with Evans then making it 5-2, albeit with some help from the unfortunate City No 1 Khiara Keating, only for Fowler to round off the scoring with her first WSL goal.

Only a combination of brilliant goalkeeping from Mackenzie Arnold and some rare poor finishing from Kelly denied the England international a deserved hat-trick late on.

City host Reading, while West Ham travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, with both WSL fixtures kicking off at 2pm on Sunday May 7.