Man Utd 0-1 Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman scores as United finish bottom and are out of the Champions League

Manchester United finished bottom of their Champions League group following a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Kingsley Coman's 70th-minute goal brought the late breakthrough after being played in by Harry Kane. Before that, there had been opportunities for United but Bruno Fernandes squandered the best of them on what was another disappointing night for Erik ten Hag.

With Copenhagen beating Galatasaray in the other game in Group A, United would not have been able to finish among the top two anyway. But defeat here, a fourth in six games in this competition, means Ten Hag's team are out of Europe altogether this season.

Player ratings Manchester United: Onana (6), Dalot (6), Varane (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (5), Amrabat (4), McTominay (4), Fernandes (5), Antony (5), Hojlund (5), Garnacho (4).



Subs:Evans (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Mejbri (5), Pellistri (6), Mainoo (6).



Bayern Munich: Neuer (8), Mazraoui (6), Kim (8), Upamecano (7), Davies (7), Kimmich (6), Goretzka (7), Sane (7), Musiala (7), Coman (8), Kane (7).



Subs:Laimer (7), Muller (6), Tel (6), Guerrero (n/a).



Player of the match: Kingsley Coman.

How Man Utd exited Europe

Bayern had already secured top spot in Group A regardless of the result in Manchester but head coach Thomas Tuchel named a strong side as his team were determined to bounce back from their shock 5-1 away defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

They stroked the ball around with trademark confidence in the early minutes. Kane and Joshua Kimmich had tame shots that did little to test Andre Onana. It was Luke Shaw with the more promising effort that Manuel Neuer could only divert over the bar.

Manchester United had been emphatically beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday but the recent victory over Chelsea offered hope that Ten Hag's team remained capable of raising their standards against ostensibly stronger opposition.

There were signs of that. United's pressing has been a strength this season and they were at their best when harrying high up the pitch, occasionally forcing Bayern into uncomfortable moments. The problems came when the German side played through them.

Team news Erik ten Tag made two changes to the Manchester United team beaten by Bournemouth as Raphael Varane and Rasmus Hojlund returned in place of Sergio Reguilon and Anthony Martial.

Thomas Tuchel made only change to the team thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt as Jamal Musiala came in for Eric Choupo-Moting.

It should have brought the opening goal when Leroy Sane contrived to make a mess of a clear opening following Coman's cross. But United were well in it throughout the first half even if the loss of Harry Maguire to a groin injury disrupted them.

Shaw also departed at the interval, replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But with the scores level in Denmark as well as Manchester, United needed only to score a goal to leap from bottom of the table to second. And the chances came in the second half.

Fernandes really should have done better than blaze over the bar when free in the box after Wan-Bissaka's smart cut-back. Min-Jae Kim then had to produce a brilliant interception to prevent a tap-in for the onrushing United attackers. It was their moment.

But Copenhagen's opener against Galatasaray left United needing a goal in their favour at both grounds in order to qualify and as that news seeped down from the stands some of the energy levels seemed to dip too. It was no great shock when Bayern scored.

Kane was not at his very best on his return to English soil but his touch to put Coman through on goal was too good for the United defenders. The Frenchman fired past Onana and any lingering hope that Ten Hag's team could conjure something was gone.

The youngsters continued to chase the ball but it was a lost cause. Bayern extend their unbeaten run in Champions League group-stage games to 40 and can look forward to bigger challenges. When United will return to this competition remains to be seen.

