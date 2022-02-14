Man Utd vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
Manchester United have Fred back and available for the visit of Brighton.
The Brazil midfielder has been out after testing positive for coronavirus but is now back training with his team-mates.
Edinson Cavani (hip) and Nemanja Matic (shin) are still missing while forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.
Manchester United provisional squad...
De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns following Saturday's 2-0 win at Watford.
Midfielder Enock Mwepu is closing in on a return from his hamstring issue but will not be involved.
Winger Jeremy Sarmiento will again miss out due to a hamstring issue.
Brighton provisional squad...
Sanchez, Steele, Scherpen, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Duffy, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Caicedo, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Leonard, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.
- Man Utd 1-1 So'ton | Watford 0-2 Brighton
- Premier League fixtures | Table | Results
- Watch free PL highlights and clips on Sky Sports
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Jones Knows' prediction...
Manchester United you say? More like 'Mehchester United' in their current malaise. Ralf Rangnick is keeping their heads above water by picking up points but the patterns of play in attack still look very disjointed and we're yet to see the true sparkling form of many of United's players. One shoot of hope though stems from the form of Jadon Sancho, who looked confident and creative down the left flank in the 1-1 draw with Southampton. It's easy to forget that we have a 21-year-old here who grabbed 19 goal involvements in 24 starts for Borussia Dortmund last season.
His game is all about making a difference in the final third. And after his goal vs the Saints, I think he's overpriced to open the scoring against Brighton at 15/2 in what is shaping up to be a low scoring game. Cristiano Ronaldo takes up a huge percentage of this market but is woefully out of form. It's been 423 minutes since he last scored in the Premier League. Back Sancho to grab the opener in an edgy home win.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0 | BETTING ANGLE: Jadon Sancho to score first (15/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- After losing two of their first three Premier League games against Brighton (W1), Manchester United have won their last five against them in the competition.
- Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions, drawing two and losing 11 of their 13 visits. In the top-flight, they've taken just one point from a possible 24 at Old Trafford (D1 L7), losing all four of their visits in the Premier League.
- Brighton have never won an away league match against either of the two Manchester clubs in 19 attempts (D3 L16) - in Football League history, only Hull City have played more away games against Man Utd and Man City without recording a win (24 games).
- Manchester United have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, failing to win their last two despite leading at half-time in both. On just three occasions have the Red Devils dropped more points after going ahead in the competition, dropping 14 in each of the 1993-94, 2010-11 and 2019-20 campaigns.
- Brighton and Hove Albion have won 19 points away from home in the Premier League this season, with no side losing fewer on the road than the Seagulls this term (W4 D7 L1). It's just one point fewer than they won away from home last season, with their 20 points in 2020-21 their highest away points total in the competition.