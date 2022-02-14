Man Utd vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Manchester United have Fred back and available for the visit of Brighton.

The Brazil midfielder has been out after testing positive for coronavirus but is now back training with his team-mates.

Edinson Cavani (hip) and Nemanja Matic (shin) are still missing while forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Manchester United provisional squad... De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns following Saturday's 2-0 win at Watford.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is closing in on a return from his hamstring issue but will not be involved.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento will again miss out due to a hamstring issue.

Brighton provisional squad... Sanchez, Steele, Scherpen, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Duffy, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Caicedo, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Leonard, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Jones Knows' prediction...

Manchester United you say? More like 'Mehchester United' in their current malaise. Ralf Rangnick is keeping their heads above water by picking up points but the patterns of play in attack still look very disjointed and we're yet to see the true sparkling form of many of United's players. One shoot of hope though stems from the form of Jadon Sancho, who looked confident and creative down the left flank in the 1-1 draw with Southampton. It's easy to forget that we have a 21-year-old here who grabbed 19 goal involvements in 24 starts for Borussia Dortmund last season.

His game is all about making a difference in the final third. And after his goal vs the Saints, I think he's overpriced to open the scoring against Brighton at 15/2 in what is shaping up to be a low scoring game. Cristiano Ronaldo takes up a huge percentage of this market but is woefully out of form. It's been 423 minutes since he last scored in the Premier League. Back Sancho to grab the opener in an edgy home win.

