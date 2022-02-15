Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike effort added late gloss to the score.

It was anything but a convincing performance from United, Jakub Moder hitting the crossbar and Danny Welbeck somehow heading over after Brighton were down to 10 men.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Dalot (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (5), Shaw (5), McTominay (6), Fred (4), Fernandes (6), Sancho (7), Ronaldo (7), Elanga (7).



Subs: Pogba (6), Rashford (6), Telles (6).



Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (6), Dunk (5), Webster (5), Cucurella (7), Gross (6), Bissouma (6), Moder (7), Mac Allister (6), Maupay (6), Trossard (6).



Subs: Lamptey (6), Alzate (6), Welbeck (5).



Man of the match: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, it had required a spectacular save from David de Gea just to keep his side on level terms at the break, clawing away a Moder header with his outstretched right hand.

Brighton produced the more enterprising football in that first half with United reliant on counter-attacks, the best chance coming the way of Jadon Sancho early on.

But the game turned on two losses of possession in their own half, Ronaldo punishing Yves Bissouma's mistake and Dunk fouling Anthony Elanga after his own poor touch.

The win - only United's third in seven games - lifts Ralf Rangnick's side two points above West Ham and into the Champions League qualification places. Brighton remain ninth.

Team news Ralf Rangnick made two initial changes to the team that drew at home to Southampton. Anthony Elanga came in for Marcus Rashford, while Fred replaced Paul Pogba in midfield. A third was forced on him minutes before kick-off with Victor Lindelof stepping up for the ill Raphael Varane.



Graham Potter made three changes to the Brighton team that beat Watford. Yves Bissouma, Alex Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard came in for Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

Good pressing but possession play is poor

Ronaldo could have added to his tally in the second half. Twice he failed to punish Brighton with his head - once thanks to a fine save by Robert Sanchez and then when he sent his attempt wide. He was unselfish when setting up Fernandes in the second half too.

The bigger concern for Rangnick will be that his team were outplayed before the red card. In terms of coherent possession play, there was little sign of the revolution taking shape. Fred endured a miserable night in midfield and Brighton's passing game looked superior.

What Manchester United possess are those decisive players and Rangnick will at least be buoyed that the pressing game was on point - both goals and the Dunk red card all coming after winning the ball back from the opposition. That will be the encouraging aspect of this. But there is much work to do to claim that fourth spot in May.

Rangnick's second-half change worked

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralf Rangnick says it was important for his Manchester United side to get back to winning ways after dropping points in recent games

After a run of games in which Manchester United have led at half-time and then failed to win, this was a very different match. This time, the game turned in United's favour in the second half - and that was a result of a tactical change by Rangnick at the interval.

"Everyone could see after the first half, it was not an easy game," he explained. "They are very possession-based. It was difficult for us to get hold of the ball. We made a change and it paid off. In the second half, we were more aggressive and tried to intercept the ball.

"The question at half-time was do we change formation or how we attack. We decided to stick to 4-2-3-1 and told our wingers to attack their centre-backs. That meant our full-backs had to jump to their full-backs and that paid off. From then on, it was a different game."

Proud Potter bemoans missed opportunity

Graham Potter enjoyed a lot of what he witnessed at Old Trafford. Remarkably, his team finished the game with more possession of the ball despite having had 10 men for almost half of it. He was left to rue the big moments that went against his Brighton side.

"I thought we were the better team in the first half. It is disappointing how the second half turned out. There is lots to be positive about and I am proud of the players. There is just a little bit of frustration there because it feels like a missed opportunity.

"It was a yellow card live, Adam Webster was round on the cover, it was not clear and obvious that he could not get there. So I cannot understand the intervention. The second goal is a foul on Alexis but it is what it is. It looked like a push but we have to accept it."

Man of the match: Cristiano Ronaldo

Under the spotlight after a dip in form, Ronaldo made the difference. It was an error that presented him the ball with space to run into but there are few players who would have been so ruthless with that chance. It was the moment that changed the night.

"We get punished from a world-class finish by a world-class player," said Potter afterwards. "That is what we are facing."

Ronaldo tends to play in moments now but he had a few here. He could easily have had assists after setting up clear-cut chances for both Sancho and Fernandes.

"It was also a good performance by Ronaldo," said Rangnick. "In the last few weeks, it was certainly the best performance by him and a very, very important goal."

Manchester United travel to Elland Road to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United live on Sky Sports this Sunday. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Brighton are in action in front of their own supporters on Saturday as they host the Premier League bottom club Burnley.