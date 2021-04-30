Man Utd vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Manchester United have no fresh concerns heading into Sunday's clash with rivals Liverpool.

0:27 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not concerned about what a defeat for Liverpool may mean for their Champions League hopes, and says it is always 'massive' when Manchester United face their Merseyside rivals

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no complaints were picked up in Thursday's Europa League win against Roma.

David De Gea started the Europa League semi-final first leg but Dean Henderson has been starting recent Premier League matches.

Liverpool will be without central defender Nat Phillips for the third successive match as he has not recovered from a hamstring problem.

1:34 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they have to beat Manchester United to have any chance of finishing in the Premier League top four

It means midfielder Fabinho will most likely fill in again alongside Ozan Kabak.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson (groin) and Divock Origi (muscle) are no closer to returning.

How to follow

2:23 A preview of this weekend's Premier League matches, including a London derby between Chelsea and Fulham and Manchester United's clash against Liverpool.

Man Utd vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Manchester United

Liverpool Sunday 2nd May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Last time out...

2:13 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds’ draw with Manchester United

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s draw with Newcastle

Jones Knows prediction...

We're owed a cracker here, aren't we? Four of the last seven meetings between these giants have ended 0-0, spoiling many a Super Sunday along the way. This one just might be different. There's no real tension at play. Unlike previous meetings there's no talk of titles and United are comfortably set in the runners-up spot with one foot already in the Europa League final.

Liverpool have more to play for with a top-four chase on the line but Jurgen Klopp won't be changing his style despite the circumstances. With the shackles off, I think it will be front-football vs front-football, which goes against how the markets see this with the over 2.5 goals line set at 4/5 with Sky Bet. That looks a tempting play.

This hope of an end-to-end encounter does rest on an early goal, though. And that's where my eyes are drawn to. Despite their high-flying season, only Crystal Palace have conceded more goals in the opening 10 minutes of matches this season than United (seven). They are slow starters.

United may be jaded after a barnstorming second-half showing vs Roma and Liverpool have the tools to get at United early and score in the opening 10 minutes - as they did last weekend at home to Newcastle.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-2

BETTING ANGLE: First goal to come before the 10th minute (100/30 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W10 D4), and are unbeaten in their last eight since a 0-3 loss in March 2014.

Liverpool haven't lost consecutive games against Man Utd in all competitions since a run of four between 2014/2016, with the Reds losing 3-2 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup in January.

Manchester United have avoided defeat in both meetings with Liverpool in all competitions this season (W1 D1) - the last time they faced Liverpool as many as three times in a season without losing any was in 1998-99 (W2 D1), with this the eighth campaign they've met more than twice since then.

In the Premier League, Manchester United have won just one of their last nine meetings with Liverpool (D6 L2), and are winless in five against the Reds (D3 L2). They last had a longer winless run against Liverpool in the top-flight between December 1989 and October 1992 (seven games).

Manchester United have drawn seven league games 0-0 this season - only in 1980-81 (eight) have they been involved in more goalless draws in a single league campaign. The Red Devils have the most goalless draws of any side in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United have won 28 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, with only Newcastle in 2001-02 (34) and Man Utd themselves in 2012-13 (29) earning more in a single campaign. Meanwhile, Liverpool have dropped 15 points from winning positions this term, their most in a season since 2016-17 (18).

Liverpool have won five of their last seven away league games (D1 L1), more than they had in their previous 15 on the road (W4 D6 L5).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has managed away at Man Utd without ever winning more times than any other opponent in his managerial career (six - D4 L2).

Marcus Rashford has been involved in five goals in his last four games in all competitions for Man Utd against Liverpool at Old Trafford, scoring four and assisting one.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in Liverpool's 2-3 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup this season. The only Liverpool player to score away against Man Utd in two different games in a season was 100 years ago - Harry Chambers in 1920-21.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher joins Peter Smith to look ahead to Manchester United's Super Sunday clash with Liverpool. He assesses United's big Europa League semi-final win over Roma and where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need to strengthen if they are to be Premier League challengers next season. Plus, he gives his verdict on Liverpool's top four hopes - and how they can come out on top in their must-win trip to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright is also on the show, discussing Chelsea's misfiring strikers ahead of their clash with Fulham, and also offering his insight on Arsenal's Europa League semi-final defeat to Villarreal, what needs to change before next week's second leg, and the wider ownership debate which has led to fan protests. He also shares his Pitch for what he thinks will happen in the Premier League this weekend!

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox