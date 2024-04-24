Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield United: Erik ten Hag's side recover twice to see off bottom side

Manchester United had to come from behind twice to beat bottom side Sheffield United at home as late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag's side a 4-2 win.

The chaotic victory ended a four-game winless Premier League run for Man Utd to boost their hopes of European qualification as they moved above Newcastle into sixth.

The Blades - who remain 10 points adrift of safety and are on the brink of relegation - took a surprise 35th-minute lead after an Andre Onana mistake allowed Jayden Bogle to score following the Man Utd goalkeeper's poor misplaced pass to Diogo Dalot.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (5); Dalot (7), Maguire (8), Casemiro (7), Wan-Bissaka (7); Mainoo (7), Eriksen (6); Antony (6), Fernandes (9), Garnacho (7); Hojlund (7).



Subs: McTominay (6), Diallo (6), Amrabat (n/a), Wheatley (n/a).



Sheff Utd: Foderingham (8); Holgate (6), Ahmedhodzic (6), Trusty (5); Bogle (7), Hamer (6), Arblaster (6), Osborn (6), Brooks (6); Brereton Diaz (7), Archer (6).



Subs: Norwood (6), Souza (6), McAtee (6), Osula (n/a).



Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes.

But seven minutes later Harry Maguire headed in to level against his former club, who retook the lead shortly after half-time as Ben Brereton Diaz fired home from close range (50).

However, the visitors' lead lasted just 11 minutes as Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot before he fired in a stunning strike from distance to give Man Utd a 3-2 lead in the 81st minute.

The Red Devils captain then teed up Hojlund four minutes later to make the win safe and give Ten Hag some relief as speculation continues to swirl around his future.

Image: Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring Manchester United's fourth goal of the game

How Fernandes saved Man Utd's blushes against rock bottom side

Manchester United showed no signs of tiredness after Sunday's FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout win over Coventry as they flew out of the blocks - and came close to taking the lead after just 28 seconds as Wes Foderingham tipped over Diogo Dalot's shot from distance.

Team news Manchester United made two changes from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout win over Coventry as Antony and Christian Eriksen came in.

The pair replaced Marcus Rashford, who was absent due to injury, and Scott McTominay, who was only fit enough for the bench.

Sheffield United made four changes from the weekend home defeat to Burnley as goalkeeper Wes Foderingham replaced Ivo Grbic.

The other changes saw Cameron Archer, Mason Holgate and Andre Brooks come in for Oli McBurnie, Vinicius Souza and James McAtee.

Man Utd continued their dominance but failed to find a breakthrough as Casemiro headed wide from a corner, Alejandro Garnacho saw a close-range shot saved and Hojlund then had an effort from a tight angle stopped by the busy Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Foderingham's opposite number Onana was a bystander for the majority of the first half but his inactivity led to a lapse in concentration as the Manchester United goalkeeper handed the visitors a surprise lead with a bad mistake.

The Cameroonian's misplaced pass to Dalot sold the full-back short which allowed Bogle to nip in and hammer past Onana.

But the goalkeeper had team-mate Maguire to thank in the 42nd minute as he produced a glancing header from Garnacho's cross to bring Man Utd level.

Garnacho then nearly turned goalscorer only for Foderingham to make the best of his six first-half saves.

But Man Utd were behind once again just five minutes into the second half as a fine move from the visitors saw Ben Osborn set up Brereton Diaz to fire first time past Onana.

Image: Ben Brereton Diaz

Ten Hag's side, though, provided an immediate response once again as they were awarded a penalty as Auston Trusty hauled down Maguire in the box at a corner.

Referee Michael Salisbury had whistled for a spot-kick before Dalot had put the ball in the net, but fortunately for the referee and United Fernandes smashed his penalty home which was the 90th goal of the season conceded by the Blades - the most ever in a 38-match Premier League season.

Image: Bruno Fernandes scores Man Utd's second goal of the game from the penalty spot

Chris Wilder's side nearly took the lead for a third time as Brereton Diaz's drive deflected narrowly wide off Maguire.

But it was United who grabbed a third through inspirational captain Fernandes as he hammered a thumping long-range goal into the top corner in the 81st minute.

The Portugal international added to his captain's performance as he set up Hojlund to score from close range to save Man Utd's blushes against the league's rock-bottom side.

Image: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game

Opta stats: Maguire scores PL landmark goal

Harry Maguire's equaliser for Manchester United was the 1,085th Premier League goal scored this season, the outright most in 20-team campaign in the competition's history. At the end of tonight's games, the figure currently stands at 1,092.

Manchester United scored four goals in a Premier League home game for the first time this season, with their last such instance coming in May last year against Chelsea (4-1).

Manchester United have conceded 50 Premier League goals this season. They've now conceded 50+ in two of their last three campaigns, having done so in just one of the first 29.

Ben Brereton Diaz has scored five goals in just 10 Premier League appearances this season, with only Oli McBurnie netting more for Sheffield United (6 in 21 games). The Blades are averaging 1.5 goals-per-game in the league with Brereton Diaz in the side this season, compared to 0.8 without him (including games before his arrival).

Manchester United are back at Old Trafford on Saturday when they host relegation-threatened Burnley. Kick-off 3pm. United then feature on Monday Night Football on May 6 when they visit Crystal Palace. Kick-off 8pm.

Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed when they visit Newcastle on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.

