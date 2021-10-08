Man Utd vs Man City: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd Women vs Man City Women on Saturday; kick-off 1.30pm.
Team news
Man Utd Women manager Marc Skinner said his squad is in good health but that he will be without full-back Martha Harris for a couple of weeks and Kirsty Smith - with both also likely to miss next week's game against Durham Women.
Millie Turner is still on her road to recovery having suffered a dislocated kneecap last month.
Eight Man City Women players are currently sidelined - the most recent casualty Champions League winner Vicky Losada - but manager Gareth Taylor says the rest of the squad have come through this past week unscathed, adding Ruby Mace is in contention, while Alanna Kennedy could also be reinstated at centre-back with midfielder Jill Scott having deputised in recent games.
- What is going on with Man City Women?
"Apart from Keira, who's getting a few more minutes under her belt, I don't think the situation has changed," he said.
"Vicky is progressing on and for the rest, it's a few more days under their belt in terms of their rehab - but in terms of options, it's the same as the previous game [against West Ham].
"We'll have potentially, four or five on the bench. We've not been able to fill the bench so far this season due to the obvious reasons. Five is good for us because everyone has a chance to get on and it gives us maximum options. We won't be too far away from that number.
"We'll see [about Ruby]. She's certainly in contention and has been for every game. It's a shame she couldn't play against Leicester [in the Women's FA Cup] but there's a chance to use her in the Continental Cup."
Stokes backs City team-mates - and Taylor
Demi Stokes says City are confident of turning things around after their poor start to the season as they target what would be a "massive" derby victory at Manchester United this weekend.
City head into Saturday's contest at Leigh Sports Village having lost each of their previous three Women's Super League matches, with a 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal being sandwiched by home losses to Tottenham (2-1) and West Ham (2-0).
That has left Taylor's side - who have had a number of injury issues to contend with - lying ninth in the table after four games, nine points worse off than top two Arsenal and Spurs and six behind third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed United.
Stokes said: "I don't know specifically [why the results have been as they have], but obviously as a group we've spoken, and we know what we need to do, what we need to focus on. We know we need to be ruthless.
"We're confident. We have good players, our depth is good. I think we can keep saying we've got injuries but that's how football is. We believe in our ability, we're a good team, and good teams go through rough patches. I think it's just about remaining positive and tweaking things.
"People are probably going to write us off (with regard to the title), but it's still early days, there's plenty of games, and I think, starting with Saturday, it's important we just focus on getting a win and taking each game, and moving on from there."
Asked if the players still had full confidence in Taylor, Stokes said: "Yes. At the end of the day, it's us that are playing. We're still sticking together. We're not blaming anyone because we're all in it together."
Opta stats
- Manchester United have never beaten Manchester City in the FA WSL in three previous meetings (D1 L2), with their only previous home match against their rivals ending 2-2 last season.
- Manchester City are one of only two sides that Manchester United have faced but haven't beaten in the FA WSL (D1 L2), along with Chelsea (D1 L3).
- Manchester United have won six of their last seven Women's Super League matches (L1), with their only defeat in this run a 6-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in their last home match. They have never lost consecutive home matches in the competition.
- Manchester City have lost their last three FA WSL matches, their longest ever losing run in the competition. They had only lost four matches in their previous three seasons combined, last losing three in a single season in 2017-18 (four).
- In their first 19 home FA Women's Super League matches, Manchester United only conceded 10 goals, an average of 0.53 per game, before shipping six in their 6-1 loss to Chelsea in their last home game in the competition.
- In their last three FA WSL matches Manchester City have conceded nine goals, as many as in their previous 19 matches (W16 D3). This season, they have already conceded 69% of their total goals from last season (9/13).
- After a run of 22 consecutive scoring league games (68 goals in total), Manchester City have failed to score in back-to-back FA WSL matches for the first time since their first two games in the competition back in April 2014.
- In Manchester City's last match against West Ham, they attempted 20+ shots in an FA WSL match for the 49th time - however, it was the first time they'd had as many as 20 shots and failed to score
- Ella Toone - who played five games for Man City in the FA WSL between May 2017 and May 2018 - has been directly involved in 10 goals in her last seven Women's Super League matches (5 goals, 5 assists) for Manchester United.
- Manchester City have shipped four goals in the final 15 minutes of FA WSL matches this season, more than any other side. They only conceded twice in the final 15 minutes of games last season.