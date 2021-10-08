Man Utd vs Man City: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd Women vs Man City Women on Saturday; kick-off 1.30pm.

Team news

Man Utd Women manager Marc Skinner said his squad is in good health but that he will be without full-back Martha Harris for a couple of weeks and Kirsty Smith - with both also likely to miss next week's game against Durham Women.

Millie Turner is still on her road to recovery having suffered a dislocated kneecap last month.

Eight Man City Women players are currently sidelined - the most recent casualty Champions League winner Vicky Losada - but manager Gareth Taylor says the rest of the squad have come through this past week unscathed, adding Ruby Mace is in contention, while Alanna Kennedy could also be reinstated at centre-back with midfielder Jill Scott having deputised in recent games.

"Apart from Keira, who's getting a few more minutes under her belt, I don't think the situation has changed," he said.

"Vicky is progressing on and for the rest, it's a few more days under their belt in terms of their rehab - but in terms of options, it's the same as the previous game [against West Ham].

"We'll have potentially, four or five on the bench. We've not been able to fill the bench so far this season due to the obvious reasons. Five is good for us because everyone has a chance to get on and it gives us maximum options. We won't be too far away from that number.

"We'll see [about Ruby]. She's certainly in contention and has been for every game. It's a shame she couldn't play against Leicester [in the Women's FA Cup] but there's a chance to use her in the Continental Cup."

Stokes backs City team-mates - and Taylor

Image: Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) and Manchester City's Demi Stokes battle for the ball

Demi Stokes says City are confident of turning things around after their poor start to the season as they target what would be a "massive" derby victory at Manchester United this weekend.

City head into Saturday's contest at Leigh Sports Village having lost each of their previous three Women's Super League matches, with a 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal being sandwiched by home losses to Tottenham (2-1) and West Ham (2-0).

That has left Taylor's side - who have had a number of injury issues to contend with - lying ninth in the table after four games, nine points worse off than top two Arsenal and Spurs and six behind third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor says the club are moving in the right direction, despite a difficult start to the season

Stokes said: "I don't know specifically [why the results have been as they have], but obviously as a group we've spoken, and we know what we need to do, what we need to focus on. We know we need to be ruthless.

"We're confident. We have good players, our depth is good. I think we can keep saying we've got injuries but that's how football is. We believe in our ability, we're a good team, and good teams go through rough patches. I think it's just about remaining positive and tweaking things.

"People are probably going to write us off (with regard to the title), but it's still early days, there's plenty of games, and I think, starting with Saturday, it's important we just focus on getting a win and taking each game, and moving on from there."

Asked if the players still had full confidence in Taylor, Stokes said: "Yes. At the end of the day, it's us that are playing. We're still sticking together. We're not blaming anyone because we're all in it together."

